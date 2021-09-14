G-Eazy ‘Arrested for assault after a fight with two men at a private VIP room’

G-Eazy was arrested on Monday for allegedly following an attack on Friday in New York City.

The 32-year-old singer allegedly clashed with two other men over a VIP section inside the exclusive Boom Boom Room at the Standard, Highline Hotel located in the city’s trendy meatpacking district.

When the star arrived on the red carpet of the MTV VMAs on Sunday evening, there was no sign that she had any bruises on her face.

In Trouble: G-Eazy was arrested on Monday for allegedly overcoming an assault in New York City last week. As seen at the MTV VMAs on Sunday

According to the New York Daily News, he went to the club on Friday at 12:40 am.

He went to a VIP section of the Boom Boom Room but it was not his; Police told the NYDN that it was set aside for a private Lacoste Clothing Company party.

The artist was asked to leave the Lacoste VIP room, but G-Eazy reportedly did not want to, and an argument ensued.

The site said others were shocked by the repeated controversy.

G-Eazy and his crew allegedly “attacked, punched and slammed the partygoer to the ground,” the site said.

The fighting spread to the NYV sidewalk where more violence took place.

He keeps company: Hitmaker poses on red carpet with star Kosciusz

G-Eazy then allegedly ‘punched a 32-year-old man in the face,’ the site shared after speaking to police.

Neither Ji nor the other persons went to the hospital for their injuries.

The men who fought with Halsey’s ex told police that they were attacked by G-Eazy.

On Monday, the police took Ji into custody ‘without any incident’ on Monday.

He now has a desk appearance ticket to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court on October 1.

G-Eazy was last seen in public on Sunday at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

There was no mark on his face from the beating.

In May, he had dinner with his ex Ashley Benson. While the former couple appeared close, an insider from Entertainment Tonight has said that ‘there is nothing left between him and Ashley speaking romantically.’

He co-starred in an upcoming slasher film called 18 & Over, filming of which “ended a long time ago,” but which he still has to plug.

The source of their ‘cordial’ added, ‘There are no hard feelings on either end now that the dust of their break up has settled but they are in no rush to get back together and back together for now Not talking about coming. ‘ Relation.