G.O.P. Cements Hold on Legislatures in Battleground States

“They are geographically limited,” said Shri. Kincaid said. “That’s all you can do to spread the word to a wide area.”

Democrats note that Republicans are still isolating liberal communities – particularly in the suburbs near Akron and Cleveland in Ohio, and mainly in Black County in North and Central North Carolina – thus helping the GOP and cutting against geographic arguments.

Garrett Arva, director of the National Democratic Redistribution Committee’s campaign, said: “They’re creating Democratic voters where they can’t pack. He argued that the Democratic map proposal “presents all the better and more fair maps which I would say are far from being tested.”

Democrats have less opportunity to unilaterally draw state legislative maps, especially in battle states. Of the 14 states where the 2020 presidential race is less than 10 percent, Democrats can draw state legislative maps in only one: Nevada. Republicans control the redistribution process in six of the 14 states. (The rest of the governments are divided or their maps are drawn by the commission.)

But when the Democrats got started, they also implemented important gerimanders at the state legislature level. In Nevada, Democrats are close to finalizing a map that would give them a majority in both houses of the legislature, after President Biden won just 51 percent of the state’s votes last year.

The same is true of deep blue. In Illinois, the newly drawn State Senate maps will give Republicans approximately 23 percent of the seats in the chamber, although former President Donald J. Trump won more than 40 percent of the state’s electorate in 2020.

Republicans have taken two approaches to ensuring a lasting majority in state legislatures. The tactics in Texas and Georgia are more subtle, while the Republicans in Ohio and North Carolina have taken more shameless steps.