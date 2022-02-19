G7 foreign ministers pledge ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukrainian sovereignty in face of Russian buildup



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

On Saturday, the G7 foreign ministers – including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken – pledged their “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of building military power on Russia’s borders.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity within Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders and territorial waters,” said a statement from the foreign ministers of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Statement

Orange Harris meets with Zelensky of Ukraine, promising united action if Russia invades: ‘a decisive moment’

“We reaffirm the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future and security. We appreciate Ukraine’s restraint in the face of continued provocations and attempts to destabilize,” it said.

The statement came as Western leaders tried to show a united front against Russia’s impending aggression in Ukraine.

Earlier on Saturday, Dr. met with Vice President Kamala Harris President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Invasion of Munich, and Russia promises united action with allies around the world

He said the United States would prefer a diplomatic resolution and that the way would remain open, but that if Russia attacked, “we are ready to carry out that task in unison with our allies around the world.”

Zelensky, meanwhile, proposed a meeting with Putin as a way to reduce potential tensions on the border, where an estimated 150,000 troops have gathered. President Biden said Friday that he was “certain” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided to invade Ukraine in the coming days.

Russia-Ukraine: Orange Harris in Munich: Borders should not be forcibly changed: Live Update

G7 ministers have condemned Russia’s “unwarranted and unreasonable military buildup” and described it as a challenge to global security and international order.

Ukraine Shelling: Biden Says ‘Reasons to Believe’ Russia Conducts False Flag Operation Before Attack

“We urge Russia to choose the path of diplomacy, to reduce tensions, to significantly withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s borders, and to fully comply with international commitments, including risk reduction and transparency in military operations,” he said. .

“We will judge Russia by its actions,” the ministers said.

The United States believes Russia is involved in a “false flag” operation because both Russia and Ukraine have previously accused each other of firing on the country, and an attack on Ukraine would “happen in the next few days.”

“They did not withdraw their troops. They did withdraw their troops,” Biden said. “We have every indication that they are ready to go to Ukraine, to invade Ukraine.”

The G7 ministers said they were concerned that the self-proclaimed “people’s republic” might be used as an excuse to increase “stage events” and called on Russia to use its influence on the “republic”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.