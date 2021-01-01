G7 meeting on Afghanistan: Joe Biden literally met with G7 leaders to discuss Afghanistan policy, G7 summit on Afghanistan

The G7 meeting convened on the current situation in Afghanistan could not agree on a deadline for evacuating people from Kabul. The United States has announced that it will withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by August 31. Several countries, including France, Britain, Canada and Germany, have called for the extension. The Taliban has also said it will not allow US troops to stay in Afghanistan for a day after August 31.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after the G7 summit, “We have decided that the use of Kabul airport should take longer to evacuate people.” He urged the Taliban to allow Afghans who want to leave the country to go to the airport. We all agreed that it is our moral duty to help and support the Afghan people as much as possible.

The European Union is concerned about security at Kabul airport

European Council President Charles Mitchell said European citizens are concerned about the ability of European citizens and others to enter Kabul airport. Mitchell said the European Union called on the United States and other partners to secure as many airports as necessary to meet the evacuation efforts.

Germany expressed disappointment

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the virtual summit that the G7 countries had not agreed on a deadline to end the deportation of foreign and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan. Merkel also said Germany was ready to work with other neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan, to accommodate Afghan refugees.

The British prime minister sought assurances from the Taliban

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after the G7 meeting that member states had agreed on a roadmap for further joint action on the situation in Afghanistan. “We urge the Taliban to ensure that the right path is followed after August 31,” he said. There should be a safe way for those who want to get out. Let the Taliban assure us that they will not make Afghanistan a breeding ground for terrorism or a drug export state, and that girls there can be educated until they are 18 years old.

The U.S. military will return on August 31

US President Joe Biden has not decided to extend the August 31 deadline for the expulsion of American and allied Afghan citizens from Afghanistan. Biden made the decision after discussions with the National Security Council. Realizing the threat of military presence in Afghanistan beyond the deadline, they have decided to complete the evacuation campaign by next Tuesday. Biden himself set the deadline on August 15, before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.