Gabbard: Ukraine conflict avoidable if U.S. had recognized Russia concerns about Ukraine’s NATO entry

10 seconds ago
Former Democratic Republic. Tulsi Gabbard tweeted on Wednesday when Russian troops left for Ukraine that the conflict could have been avoided if Russia’s concerns about Ukraine’s accession to NATO had been addressed earlier.

“These wars and tragedies could have been easily avoided if Biden had simply acknowledged Russia’s legitimate security concerns over Ukraine’s NATO membership, which means there were US / NATO forces on Russia’s border,” Gabbard tweeted late Wednesday night.

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

Tulsi Gabbard calls Orange Harris’s Russia ’embarrassing’: It’s not rocket science

Gabbard’s tweet has been retweeted 10,000 times and liked more than 30,000 times but has also garnered sharp pushback on Twitter.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio replied, “I’ve seen this argument in various places below, and it’s just not true.” “It simply came to our notice then # Ukraine Putin’s only demand was never to join NATO. Last week, he again called on NATO to withdraw from every country that joined since 1997, including Bulgaria, Romania and 12 others. “

“No,” tweeted Guy Benson, a Gadget Clock contributor.

Tulsi Gabbard calls Biden admin ‘authoritarian’ and ‘unacceptable’

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

“Holy shit, this is the most American, undemocratic, obviously from a Russian operative tweet I’ve seen, Tulsigbird We need to get TF out of this country, “tweeted comedian Christopher Titus.

Gabbard’s tweet comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special” Military Operation “In Ukraine On Thursday morning, videos and photos were posted on social media that allegedly showed the reality of war in Europe. As the sun rose, a siren sounded near Kiev as Ukraine’s president imposed martial law across the country.

In this handout photo, published on February 22, 2022, Ukrainian service members take part in a strategic exercise at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine. By a third party.

Leading the attack, Putin made a number of allegations, including the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO with Ukraine and the United States, which the United States did not remove from the table despite Russia’s request.

President Biden The country has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after launching a military operation in Ukraine.

“The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a pair of tweets on Wednesday, shortly after Russia’s military action.

“We demand a strong response to President Putin’s actions. That is why we are imposing a complete blockade on the VEB and the Russian military bank, isolating Russia from Western financing, imposing sanctions on the elite and much more,” Biden added in another tweet. “If Russia increases, we will increase sanctions.”

Gadget Clock’ John Street, Peter Hassan and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report


