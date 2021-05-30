Gabby Allen looks radiant as she showcases her enviable curves in tight midi dress for lavish dinner

She at all times turns heads with her figure-hugging ensembles.

And Gabby Allen seemed radiant as she showcased her enviable curves in a tight midi dress in London on Saturday night time.

The Love Island star, 28, seemed glowing as she stepped out for dinner at Restaurant Ours in Kensington with her lookalike mum Paula.

Stylish: Gabby Allen, 28, seemed radiant as she headed to dinner in Kensington, London, on Saturday in a skin-tight midi dress

She placed on a busty show in the pores and skin tight pale inexperienced dress which had a sq. neck line.

The dress left little to the creativeness and confirmed off Gabby’s extremely toned physique, together with her washboard abs.

With the outfit she wore a pair of white chunky sock trainers and carried an identical trench coat in preparation for a probably chilly night.

She wore her blonde tresses in a modern bob and accessorised with two gold necklaces, a black shoulder bag and a few cat eye sun shades.

Posting to her Instagram story on Saturday night time, she gave her 1.1million followers a glimpse of the spectacular restaurant, which had aerial acrobatics performances for individuals to take pleasure in as leisure throughout their meal.

She additionally shared an image alongside her lovely mom Paula, with the pair posing for footage with their drinks.

Gabby jetted to Dubai in the primary week of December final 12 months and acknowledged she was staying ‘for the foreseeable’ future for work causes.

Double bother: Gabby additionally shared an image alongside her lovely mom Paula, with the pair posing for footage with their drinks

Over the previous few months, Gabby has been sharing gorgeous sun-soaked snaps on social media from her getaway.

Whereas extra lately, she’s additionally shared a plethora of envy-inducing bikini snaps from their vacation in the Maldives.

In January, the health fanatic needed to defend her causes for being in Dubai, telling her followers that her boyfriend Brandon Myers’ enterprise is predicated in town and that she would even be working there for the ‘foreseeable.’

The TV character wrote: ‘Hey guys, simply to let you recognize, we made the choice to fly out to Dubai as my boyfriends enterprise is predicated right here & fortunately permits us to journey.

‘We had been each match to journey with destructive PCR assessments [for COVID-19]. I wished to come back on right here and acknowledge this to my followers as it was a tough determination for me.

‘I actually hope you may perceive that it was a possibility I needed to take.

‘I will probably be working over right here for the foreseeable till we determine what to do subsequent. Sending a lot like to you all. Gabby x.’

Their journey got here at a time when actuality stars and influencers had been significantly criticised by the general public after jetting off to sunnier climes such as Dubai whereas the nation was in one other lockdown.