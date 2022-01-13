Gabby Petito: Moab City Police report finds officers made ‘unintentional mistakes’ in handling Petito, Laundrie altercation

Gabby Petito: Moab City Police report finds officers made ‘unintentional errors’ in handling Petito, Laundrie altercation



MOAB CITY, Utah (WABC) — An investigation right into a home violence incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in Utah again in August is now full.

The 102-page report, made by impartial legislation enforcement company, discovered that the Moab City Police officers who responded to the incident on August 12, made a number of “unintentional errors,” together with not citing Petito for home violence.

Throughout that altercation, officers had been known as to studies of disorderly conduct and encountered Laundrie and Petito, together with a witness.

Laundrie and Petito had been described as having gotten right into a bodily combat following an argument, however “each the female and male reported they’re in love and engaged to be married and desperately did not want to see anybody charged with a criminal offense,” in accordance with the report from Officer Eric Pratt.

Police later launched physique digicam footage of officers’ encounter with Petito and Laundrie, throughout which Petito is emotional and crying via a lot of the video.

In keeping with the report, the investigation discovered that Laundrie would have been the sufferer and Petito the suspect after she informed police that she hit him first.

The captain who wrote the report says, “statements of all these concerned, together with the proof introduced, offered possible trigger for an arrest.”

The report really helpful further coaching for police on home violence conditions.

It additionally says officers confirmed each respect and empathy.

The Laundrie household legal professional Steve Bertolino launched a press release late Wednesday in response to the report:

“The Moab officers responded and acted professionally towards each Brian and Gabby. Though the officers might not have adopted the letter of the legislation In not citing Gabby, I consider they did one of the best they might given the responsiveness of each Brian and Gabby throughout the site visitors cease. To label each disagreement between {couples} a citable home violence incident is to criminalize human feelings and reactions that must be handled outdoors of the prison code. For my part the officers did the best factor by separating the 2 younger adults.”

Weeks after the cease, Petito was reported lacking. Her physique was ultimately found in Wyoming and her dying was labeled a murder.

Her fiancé’s physique was discovered months later after Laundrie took his personal life.

