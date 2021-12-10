Gabby Petito’s Father Asks for Help in Search – Gadget Clock





There is an urgent search on Long Island for missing mother of four who has not been seen in more than two weeks — and now a father whose daughter’s disappearance captured headlines earlier this year is asking people to help.

Melissa Molinari was last spotted by her family leaving her home on Lolly Lane in Centereach on Nov. 21, meaning that she didn’t spend Thanksgiving with her children. She did not take her car, police said.

On Wednesday, Suffolk County detectives returned to the area to continue their search, but not at the home. Instead, investigators were combing over a water basin across the street from the house, looking for any clues that could help them locate the 38-year-old Molinari. A canine unit was brought in to search a ditch.

A friend — not her husband — reported Molinari missing on Dec. 2. Police won’t yet say if the disappearance is suspicious, only sharing that Molinari’s family is cooperating, including the husband.

“I find it very surprising she didn’t take that car, she was in it all the time,” said neighbor Gina Bastone. “That’s what I’m shocked about, that she she would leave the kids, because she was so hands-on…it’s just weird. Got to be so hard.”

The father of Gabby Petito is now getting involved as well, vowing to help other families find their missing loved ones. He tweeted Molinari’s info, pleading with his followers to help find her as they look for any and all clues that will lead police to Molinari.

The Molinari family declined to comment. Anyone with information regarding the disappearance or knows anything that could find Molinari is urged to contact Suffolk County police.