Gabby Petito’s mother files new lawsuit against estate of Brian Laundrie



Nicole Schmidt, mother of the late Gabby Petito, filed a new unnatural death lawsuit on Friday Florida Against the curator of the estate of the late Brian Laundry.

The lawsuit, which claims $ 30 million in unjustified damages, states that Laundry deliberately killed Petito and that as a direct result of his conduct, Gabby Petito’s father, Schmidt and Joseph Petito, “bore the costs of the funeral and burial, and suffered damages. Care and comfort.” And potential future loss of companionship, society, and comfort. “

The complaint also seeks judgment by the jury and a verdict for compensatory damages.

Barry Spivey, curator of the laundry estate, told Gadget Clock Digital that one of his primary tasks as a limited curator was to “accept the summons, but he has no obligation to respond.”

“They needed someone to take care of the process, but once it was done, I gave it to them,” he said of the complaint.

The new lawsuit comes after Schmidt and Petito filed a civil lawsuit in Florida, alleging that Laundry’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundry, were aware of their son. Killed Their daughter and try to help him escape Judgment . Laundry family attorney Steven Bertolino filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on March 30, arguing that there was no evidence to support their claim “intentional mental anguish.”

Petito and Laundry were traveling the interior of Petito’s van in the summer before his parents reported him missing on September 11. Laundry returned to their North Port, Florida home on September 1 in a Petito van without him. She and her parents did not share any information with law enforcement at the time and referred officials to their attorneys.

The FBI found Petito’s body on Sept. 19 in a scattered campground area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue later announced that he had suffocated to death three to four weeks before his remains were discovered.

Laundry was later listed as a person involved in Petito’s murder. The FBI has, in addition, issued a warrant for laundry, alleging debit card fraud. FBI and local law enforcement officials have identified Mayakkahatchi Creek Environmental Park in Florida and T.C. Marby Carlton Jr. focused on their search for laundry at the Memorial Reserve, where her parents believe she last saw him on September 13.

The FBI discovered laundry remains and a note in Mayakkahatchi Creek Park in October. He was shot dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and confessed to killing Petito in a note, the agency announced a few months later.

The FBI’s investigation has not officially closed.