Gabby Petito’s parents might face Laundries in tentative jury trial scheduled in 2023



Gabby Petito’s parents are likely to face Brian Laundry’s parents for a 2023 jury trial in Florida.

A civil lawsuit filed last month by Joe Petito and Nicole Schmidt alleges that 23-year-old Laundry told her parents on or around August 28 that she killed 22-year-old Petito during a summer cross-country road trip. Chris and Roberta Laundry allowed him to return to their home in North Port, Florida in a Petito van, concealing his location and arranging for him to flee the country.

Petito’s body was not found at the border of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming until Sept. 19. A coroner has ruled that he died of asphyxiation after being strangled to death at least three weeks ago. More than a month later, Laundry’s remains were found in Mayakkahatchi Creek Environmental Park in Florida, where his family often went camping.

The FBI says Laundry left a note acknowledging that Petito had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sarasota County court documents filed this week indicate that a jury trial was ordered for the case, scheduled for August 14, 2023, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May. Laundry’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, has already filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, calling the claims “baseless” and “meaningless” and arguing that Laundry has no legal obligation to speak to law enforcement or third parties, including the Petito family. .

In response to the motion, Judge Hunter W. Carol has given attorneys on both sides 20 days to file a revised complaint and then discuss the merits of the dismissal request.

Petito’s family attorney, Pat Reilly, told the WFLA he had a “high level of confidence” that the case would reach a jury. Petito’s family is seeking more than 100,000 in damages, saying they suffered pain and mental anguish as a result of Laundry’s “intentional and malicious behavior.” The lawsuit alleges that Roberta Laundry blocked Schmidt’s cell phone and Facebook when she repeatedly asked for information about the whereabouts of Petito, who had lived with Laundry for a year.

The WFLA reports that the jury trial is expected to be open to the public at the South County Courthouse in Venice, Florida, without dismissal, and will likely attract international media attention. The trial window will not open until next year due to scheduling in the Sarasota County court system.