Gabrielle Union’s spirit ‘shattered’ when she finds out Dwayne Wade has impregnated another woman

Gabrielle Union says her spirit is ‘shattered’ when she finds out—husband Dwayne Wade impregnated another woman while Union was undergoing IVF treatment and struggling to conceive.

The 48-year-old actress shared a crude account of the betrayal in her new book You’ve Got Something Stronger, which Time published an excerpt on Friday.

In the excerpt, Gabrielle explains: ‘Dwayne’s experience of having a child so easily – while I was unable – broke my soul not only to pieces, but to the fine dust that was scattered in the wind.’

Union and Wade will welcome daughter Kavia via surrogate in 2018.

The piece began: ‘In 2013, before our marriage, Dwayne had a child with another woman. It should go without saying that we were not in a good place when the baby was born.’

Gabby and Dwayne began dating in 2008, but according to the athlete’s own 2020 documentary, the pair were on a break when she and ‘longtime friend’ Aja Metoyer gave birth to Javier, now seven years old .

At the time, Wade was already the father of Zaire, 18, and Zaya, 12, and the legal guardian of his nephew, 18-year-old Dahwon.

Although the couple was ‘doing much better’ when he revealed his secret to her, he was heartbroken.

The actress explained, ‘To say I was devastated is to choose a word on a low shelf for convenience. ‘There are people—strangers I’ll never meet—who are upset that I haven’t talked about that trauma before. I don’t have words, and after countless treatments I’m still not sure I have them now.’

Gabby was especially hurt by how much she was trying to have a baby with Dwayne.

‘The experience of Dwayne being a child so easily – while I was unable – broke my soul not only to pieces, but to the fine dust that swirled in the air,’ she wrote.

Father: Wade and Union now have a two-year-old daughter, Kavia. They help raise their nephew Dahwon (center left), as well as their son Zaire (far right) and daughter Zaya (center right) from their first marriage. Javier is seen under half-brother Zaire

‘We slowly gathered everything I could to make me something new. Where I was glued back together, there was no way to hide.’

Although the pair were ready to pick up the pieces, the union acknowledged that itsEmotions weren’t coming from a healthy place,’ mainly because of her own struggles to get pregnant.

She admitted, ‘What made the decision so difficult was that if I didn’t submit for surrogacy, I was convinced I should let Dwayne go. ‘Even if he didn’t want to, I had to let him find someone who could give him what he wanted.’

After some reflection, the union began researching surrogacy options.

He and Wade married in 2014 and will welcome daughter Kavia four years later.

Dwayne previously admitted that telling Gabriel about Xavier was the ‘hardest thing’ he’d ever had to do.

‘I had a child with someone else and I had to tell him. He said in his documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected, “The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’m having a baby with someone else.” ‘I couldn’t sleep. I was not eating.’

Modern Family: Over the years Union has become close to Wade’s older children and shares occasional memories of his family on his social media

‘When you catch something you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know it’s going to f**k someone’s life, that you care about, that you love ‘If it doesn’t hurt you, you’re not human,’ Wade continued. ‘… Me and Gab just went through something you never want to go through and we’re still out of it.’

Over the years Union has become close to Wade’s older children and shares memories of his modern family from time to time on his social media.

While Zaire and Zaya make frequent appearances, Javier’s appearance appears to be more private.

The union has been hugely supportive of Dwayne’s daughter Zaya, who came out as a transgender girl in February of 2020.

Gabby re-introduced her daughter to the world early last year, sharing an Instagram post saying: ‘Meet Jaya. She is kind, loving, smart whipping and we are so proud of her. It’s okay to listen, love, and respect your children just as they are. Love and light up good people.’

Wade also spoke about raising a transgender child in 2020, telling Ellen DeGeneres: ‘We are parents to a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud allies.’