Gadar 2- New controversy related to film of Sunny Deol, such as against the makers! Gadar 2- New controversy related to Sunny Deol’s blockbuster film

accusing the producers

The makers sued the entire property and in addition they used the 2 kanal land and the house of the owner’s elder brother. After this the owner of that property is very upset. If this owner is to be believed, then all the people in his house are very upset and are anticipating something wrong.

handed over a bill of Rs 56 lakh

The entire controversy came into limelight when the property owner handed over a bill of Rs 56 lakh to the makers of the film. The family members of the property claim that they were betrayed and the promises made to them were not fulfilled.

waiting to be official

However, nothing has been said from the makers about this whole matter and it is waiting to be made official.

Anil Sharma

Talking about this film, Anil Sharma is making it once again and it is being said that the film is coming to make a big bang in the coming time. Pictures of Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel have surfaced many times from the sets of the film.

your 2

Sunny Deol is going to be a part of a film after a long time. Apart from this, he is in news about the film Apne 2 with his family. Updates from the film will come out soon.