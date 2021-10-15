Gadar 2, Sequel Announcement : The director told the story, Sunny Deol’s gets Emotional Came together after two decades for ‘Gadar 2’

It is reported that Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will once again be seen as a pair in the sequel of the film. Director Anil Sharma will make the second part of this film.

In the year 2001, the blockbuster film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ was well received by the audience. Now once again the preparations for ‘Gadar 2’ have started. Yes, the love story of Sakina and Tara Singh was shown in the film Gadar. Now the story of this iconic film is being taken forward.

It is being said that when Sunny Deol was told the next story of this film, Sunny Deol’s eyes filled with tears and he became very emotional. In such a situation, now after 2 decades, the announcement of ‘Gadar 2’ is going to happen. In an interview, Sunny Deol told that- ‘For many years Sharma ji and I were thinking how to take the story of this film forward? So that the old image of the film is not affected at all and further the film can also be ready with the same emotion. Today we are ready with that story.

The director of the film Anil Sharma also told- ‘Two years ago, on the occasion of Navratri, our film’s writer Shaktimaan came to us and said that I have an idea for the film Gadar. So I liked the story. At the same time, when the story was narrated to Sunny Sahab, his eyes filled with tears. Then I thought if just liked them then this is their type of story and it will be awesome.

It is reported that Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will once again be seen as a pair in the sequel of the film. Director Anil Sharma will make the second part of this film. In such a situation, its official announcement is to be made today i.e. on October 15. A day before the announcement of the film, posts have been made in this regard on social media.

Actress Ameesha Patel has shared a poster from her official Instagram account, in which she told about the announcement of the film ‘Gadar 2’. In her post, Ameesha writes – ‘The story will move forward’. Along with this, a huge ‘2’ is also written on the poster. The caption on the poster read, ‘Are you ready for the biggest announcement of the year? Wait till 11 am tomorrow to know.

So there Sunny Deol has also shared a poster. Along with this, it is written in the caption- ‘Very close to my heart and announcement of special thing. I will announce tomorrow at 11 am. Apart from this, the director of the film Anil Sharma has also posted this from his Instagram account. (‘Main Bhi Tha in Gadar’ when Kapil Sharma narrated the anecdote, Sunny Deol was also surprised to hear!)

The news of the sequel of the film Gadar has spread like fire on social media. In such a situation, Gadar and Sunny Deol fans are looking very happy. It is being said on the comment section that they will be eagerly waiting for this film. A fan wrote about Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel’s film Gadar 2 – is coming again the best film of Hindi cinema with its sequel. So someone said – we are waiting for the super action film. One user said- ‘Amisha Patel and Sunny Deol’s pair is the best.’