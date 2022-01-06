Gadar 2 storyline leaked Sunny Deol to battle 1971 Indo Pak war after 24 years leap | Ghadar 2 Story on 1971 Indo-Pakistan War

original casting of the film

The original star cast of the film was Govinda and Kajol. Yes, imagine Govinda uttering a dialogue like ko zara hand pump uthtate or humara Hindustan zindabad tha, hai and rahega! Govinda’s last film Maharaja before Gadar flopped badly and Anil Sharma made up his mind to replace Govinda.

The climax of the film was different

In the original climax of Gadar, Amisha Patel’s character Sakina gets shot and dies. That is, the ending of the film was sad. But everyone felt that this ending of the film would not be digested by the people and neither the film would look heroic. On the other hand, do you know that the film was based on the real story in which the hero dies?

The real story of Buta Singh

Gadar was based on a true story. The film was based on a man named Buta Singh who served in the British Army in Burma during the Second World War. At the same time, the storm of partition started intensifying in India and riots broke out in the country. When riots broke out in the country, Buta Singh collided with a Muslim girl and he saved her life in the riots and then married her. Later the girl was identified and sent to the newly created country of Pakistan.

The train jumped ahead and gave life

When Buta Singh reached Pakistan to pick up his wife, there his wife refused to accompany him due to social pressure. Buta Singh had reached Pakistan without the necessary documents and was surprised when his wife refused to go back to India. Buta Singh was very upset with his wife’s words and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Pakistan itself. However, if the ending had been kept like this in the film, then perhaps Gadar would not have been such a historical film today.

Gadar box office earning

Bollywood’s biggest fight happened with Gadar. 16 years ago there was a big fight in Bollywood. On one side was the hand of two and a half kilos of Sunny Deol and on the other hand was the 100% perfection of Aamir Khan. But Gadar broke all records at the box office. The film had earned 78 crores at that time. The average footfall of the film was 5 crores. If compared in terms of inflation, the film had earned around 500 crores.

interesting story from the movie

Comedian Kapil Sharma told in an episode of his show Comedy Nights with Kapil that he was also present on the platform in the train seating scene during the split of Gadar. Kapil’s father was doing duty there at that time and hence Kapil got a chance to be a part of the shooting. Now it has to be seen how much Gadar 2 audience likes.

used to shoot like this

The shooting of the film lasted for almost 3 years and the reason for this was Sunny Deol’s beard. Sunny Deol used to take a break of two months after every schedule of the film. In which he used to cut his beard, shoot other films and then grow his beard back. In India, the film earned Rs 1.08 crores on its opening day, 4 crores on the first weekend and 9.5 crores in the first week. At the same time, the film earned 143 crores after 18 weeks, which is considered to be the lifetime collection of the film.