Gadar 2- Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel first look viral, Shooting start now! Shooting of Gadar 2 begins, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s first look is out!

Sharing the picture, Anil Sharma wrote.. “Gen were enough on the occasion of Muhurta of our upcoming film Gadar 2. We are really very grateful, sir.” Anil Sharma’s tweet is going viral and fans are reacting to it.

Fans are giving their love to them

Some people say that sir is too late. Apart from this, the fans are giving their love to him. How this love story of Tara Singh and Sakina will explode now, only time will tell. Talking about Sunny Deol, at this time his name is being associated with many big films.

A film by R Balki

Some time back there was news that he is going to be seen in a film of R Balki. The film is a psychological thriller. But apart from this news is coming that he is also going to be a part of the remake of a Malayalam film and this film was released in the year 2018.

crime thriller

This film will also be a crime thriller. It is learned that the name of this film is Joseph, which is being remade in Hindi. Information has been received about this film that it will be directed by a brilliant director M Padmakumar.

mutiny 2

But the craze among people is about Gadar 2, it will hardly be seen about any film. Sunny Deol’s Gadar was a blast after its release.