Gadar 2, Sunny Deol Fans excited to see Taara Singh transformation, Ameesha Patel shares pictures from ‘Gadar 2’ sets Muhurat Pictures

GADAR 2: After the film’s Muhurta shot, actress Ameesha Patel shared some pictures from the sets and told the fans where she is currently shooting for ‘Gadar’.

The shooting of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film ‘Gadar 2’ has started. In such a situation, some pictures have come out from the sets of the film. This will be the next part of Sunny Deol’s super action film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ which came in 2001. After 20 years, the story of this love story will be carried forward again.

After the Muhurta shot of the film, actress Ameesha Patel shared some pictures from the sets and told the fans where she is currently shooting for ‘Gadar’. In these pictures, Amisha Patel is seen sitting with Sunny Deol. In the pictures, both are seen in the role of Gadar’s popular characters ‘Tara-Sakina’.

Sunny Deol has also shared a picture from his social media account in which he is seen in Tara Singh Transformation. Fans are very excited to see these photos. Sharing these pictures, Ameesha wrote in the caption – Gadar 2 Muhurta Shot. The General of Amri was also with us on this special occasion. It was a great experience.’

Let me tell you, in the pictures, Ameesha Patel is seen in a yellow suit in Punjabi style, Sakina style curly hair is seen hanging on her face. On the other hand, Sunny Deol is wearing a maroon color kurta and white pyjama. He is also wearing a pug on his head.

After the superhit blockbuster film Gadar on the Indo-Pak partition, now the fans are eagerly waiting for Gadar 2. The announcement of the next part of this film was made some time back. Now the shooting of the film has started.

The shooting of the film is being done in Kalund village of Himachal’s city. During this, the Muhurta of the film was inaugurated by cutting the ribbon at the residence of the retired principal Deshraj Sharma.

During this some scenes of the film were also shot. The film was also shot in Dharamsala and Yol. It is being told that the first scene of the film was shot on Sunny Deol. During this, some people of the village also got a chance to come in the frame of the film and act.