Gadar 2 Will See Sunny Deol Going Back To Pakistan To Get Back His Son

Mumbai. Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ when it was released in the year 2001 was a big hit at the box office. In this movie of filmmaker Anil Sharma, Sunny’s character Tara Singh was given a lot of love by the fans. In the film, people still remember the scene of Tara Singh entering Pakistan and uprooting the hand pump. According to the latest report, the sequel of Sunny’s movie ‘Gadar 2’ is going to be made. Yes, once again Tara Singh will be shown creating panic in Pakistan. This time Tara Singh will go to Pakistan to bring back her son Charanjit.

Tara Singh will go back to Pakistan to pick up his son

In ‘Gadar 2’, the audience will again be able to see Sunny Deol doing action. As per a source in a Pinkvilla report, ‘Gadar is an immortal love story that created history at the box office. Now after 20 years, Anil Sharma is planning part 2 of ‘Gadar’, in which Utkarsh Sharma will be seen as Sunny Deol and his son. Anil has thought of a one line idea for Part 2, under which Tara Singh will go to Pakistan to take back her son Charanjit. Significantly, in this movie, Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma will play the character of Sunny’s son. It is said that this time too this movie will be supported by Zee Studio and the banner has liked the idea of ​​Part 2.

First ‘Apne 2’, then ‘Gadar 2’

The report states that Anil Sharma will complete ‘Apne 2’, a sequel to ‘Apne’ movie, before working on ‘Gadar 2’. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sunny’s son Karan Deol will be seen together in ‘Apne 2’. According to the source, the shooting of ‘Apne 2’ is likely to start in Punjab and London from September this year. Like the first part, the story will be based on boxing.

‘Can make 10 films on Tara Singh’

It has been told in the report that the director and studio of ‘Gadar 2’ are working carefully on its script as part 2 will be quite challenging. In ‘Gadar’, Sunny fought Pakistan to bring back his wife Sakina (Amisha Patel). On completion of 20 years of the film, Anil Sharma said, “The whole world wants to see Tara Singh back and I can make 10 films on this character. But making ‘Gadar 2’ is difficult. It requires great emotion, drama and grandeur. Whenever ‘Gadar 2′ is announced, you can guess I got it all.’