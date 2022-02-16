Gadget Clock: Hillary dodges questions



Hillary denial – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton declined to answer questions about whether her presidential campaign spied on former President Donald Trump. Hillary was asked by a Daily Mail reporter in New York City on Tuesday, “Did you pay for espionage in the Trump campaign?” “When will you comment on espionage allegations, Hillary?” Continue reading.

Trump’s take – The mainstream media has spent years trying to justify alleged collusion between Donald Trump and Russia, but they have largely ignored or otherwise ignored the lawsuit filed in court by Special Counsel John Durham as part of his investigation into the source of Russia’s extensive investigation. Continue reading.

Chris Cuomo reports – CNN’s Chris Cuomo was initially fired for trying to protect his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. However, he was fired after allegations of sexual misconduct against him during his tenure on ABC News. Continue reading.

Missing girl found – Saugerties, NY Police on Monday rescued 6-year-old Paisley Schultz at the home of her non-custodial parents. Schultz was found alive in a hidden alcove after being last seen in 2019. Continue reading.

The family fights back – A family attorney says Bob Saget’s family filed a lawsuit Tuesday in an attempt to prevent officials from revealing more information about the comedian’s death “to protect their privacy”. Continue reading.

Video of the day

A video of a flock of yellow-headed black birds crashing to the ground in Mexico has rocked the internet over the past week. Experts say that this is not the result of 5G but the instinct that occurs naturally in the species. . Now look.

Politics

American Backing – The “ Freedom caravan “Canadian truck drivers who have been protesting peacefully against the government in their country for weeks COVID-19 The Vaccine Mandate has received significant support from Americans, according to a crowdfunding site currently offering group grants. Continue reading.

DOJ needs to disclose – Former President Trump said in an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock that the judiciary should “absolutely” release the remaining records related to the original Trump-Russia investigation “in light of” the recent filing of Special Counsel John Durham. Continue reading.

Crime Prevention – Legal gun owners have thwarted a number of violent crimes in the past few months and years that have taken matters into their own hands when faced with life-threatening situations, such as armed car jacking and mall shootings. Continue reading.

Pisaki speaks – White House Press Secretary Jane Saki on Tuesday blamed “hate speech and language” around the source of the COVID-19 epidemic as a driving force behind the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Continue reading.

Canadian outrage – Freedom Convoy spokesman Benjamin Dichtor told Shawn Hanniti on Tuesday: “When I say I am protesting peacefully, I call it more protest because we are guilty. Some trucks have been parked illegally. Well, I’m not sure it guarantees the government’s response. From Continue reading.

Click here to see more cartoons …

Opinions

Jason Schafetz – The revelation of the bombings submitted by Special Counsel John Durham last weekend, and ignored by most of the mainstream media, could have a profound effect on the ability of Americans to have confidence in our organization. Continue reading.

Greg Jarrett – The shocking revelation that lawyers for Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid a computer technology company to monitor current President Donald Trump shows that more than half a dozen crimes could be committed to advance false accusations involving Russia. Continue reading.

Gordon Chang – The Chinese ruling class is no longer hiding. At the Winter Olympics, a proud – and arrogant – ruling group paints a picture that the world hates. Beijing, for example, chose the Kiwi Fabao as a torchbearer. According to Communist Party media, the colonel, a “hero of the Galwan Valley border conflict”, led a surprise attack on the night of June 15, 2020, deep in the Indian-controlled Himalayas. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed and Kiwi had a four-inch scar on his forehead. Continue reading.

Mike Berry – Purification has begun. So far, three branches of the military – the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps – have released more than 650 members of the Department of Defense over their objections to the vaccine order. The Army recently announced that it would soon be joining these branches. The expulsion of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of service members because of their faith is not only destructive to the morale of the troops, but also detrimental to our national security interests. Continue reading.

Rebecca Grant – America can’t sit still. Putin has sent new US troops to Europe in support of China. As the months go by, the United States will expand to the eastern part of NATO and the Pacific where China has looms. Add seven percent annual inflation, and that’s a huge expenditure on the defense budget. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 87 – Nowadays it is not difficult to let Americans crawl on the feeling that they do not care for each other. According to a 2019 Pew Research survey, 79% of Americans have “too little” or “too little” confidence in each other, and 64% agree that “confidence levels in each other have shrunk.” Perhaps the more public figure is that 70% of these Americans believe that “low trust in each other makes it difficult to solve the country’s problems.” Sadly, these numbers could be even worse today because of the epidemic. Continue reading.

Follow up with Gadget Clock pastor Corey Brooks every day to check in with a new one Roof opening.

In other news

Robbins Way – Well-known life strategist and No. 1 best-selling author Tony Robbins has just released a new book, Life Force, and has had numerous media appearances – including the Gadget Clock Channel – to discuss why he spent the last three years writing it. And how he used regenerative drugs to deal with a devastating personal injury. Continue reading.

Baldwin awaits – According to legal experts, it is a “waiting game” to see if Alec Baldwin will now appear in court on the unjust death case he is facing. Continue reading.

The warmest inflation – American consumers are jumping with the warmest inflation in a generation. Some parts are seeing steeper price increases than others. Continue reading.

Yeji understands – Kanye West is getting hip during text interaction. Yezi Boss goes on the record and admits that his non-verbal written communication could be used for some purposes when he said that some people had pointed out to him that writing in all-capitalization could be misinterpreted by the message receiver. Continue reading.

Tyres Gibson’s mother died – Tyres Gibson, the “Fast and Furious” actor, announced the death of his mother on Instagram on Monday, who is said to have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Continue reading.

Last word

“And don’t expect help from Dames either. They literally doubt the existence of women. Hell, the AOC only blames the expired child tax credit for the increase in crime.”

– Greg Gutfeld

