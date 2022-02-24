World

Gadget Clock Poll: 36% say COVID-19 is under control, highest number since May

14 seconds ago
Gadget Clock Poll: 36% say COVID-19 is under control, highest number since May
As COVID-19’s Omicron waves fade, voters are once again optimistic about the new virus.

Thirty-six percent said the coronavirus was in “complete” or “mostly” control, the second highest number recorded since the onset of the epidemic, behind 46% of those who felt it last May. Still, 43 percent think it’s only slightly under control, while 19 percent say it’s “not at all.”

1

These numbers are better than last month, when 22% felt the virus was completely / mostly under control, 37% said it was “somewhat” under control and 41% “not at all” (January 16-19, 2022).

This is according to the latest Gadget Clock national survey published on Thursday.

With more optimism comes the interest in unmasking things that are improving – although voters’ views on the need for a mask mandate vary considerably in different settings.

BA.2: What the experts say about the OMICRON sub variant

Within the 9-point gap, registered voters feel it is time to remove the mask mandate for restaurant and business employees / customers (53% removed vs. 44% retained). With a narrow 4-point margin, it also feels like it’s time to stop making masks compulsory for students at school (50% move vs. 46% retention). Travel is a completely different matter, as voters want the mask mandate for travelers on planes and trains to be 19 points (remove 39% vs. keep 58%).

2

The biased division is intact, as the Republican majority thinks the mask mandate should end in every situation, while the Democrat majority says the mask should be.

When it comes to the mask mandate at school, there is controversy at home: mothers want students to keep the mask within 8 points, while fathers think it’s time to unmask at 13 points.

Republican Darren Shaw, who conducted the Gadget Clock poll with Democrat Chris Anderson, said, “Americans are obviously tired of the epidemic and the mask order, but support for the public health order varies considerably and varies considerably depending on the context.” “There is still a lot of democratic support for these measures, and this is probably why President Biden’s overall support for the 1940s is so strong.”

Although Biden’s approval rating for the coronavirus remains his best, he is still four points (47% approval vs. 51% disapproval) underwater. This is far from last summer when he was in positive territory by 30 points (64% -34%, June and May 2021).

3

Its ratings are even worse on climate change (-6 points), foreign policy (-20), country consolidation (-20), economy (-24), crime (-24), and immigration (-28).

Biden’s overall work rating is as follows: 43% approval vs. 56% rejection

White House Chief Medical Adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Anthony Fawcett’s approval rating for the virus has also dropped. He now stands at 52% approval vs. 46% rejection. In May 2021 (the last time the question was asked), 60% were approved – still, significantly less than the previous high of 80% at the beginning of the epidemic (April 2020).

4

Fawcett saw his biggest drop among Republicans: 33% approved him last May, compared to just 20% today. Democrats were adamant in their approval (6% in May vs. 8% today).

Vaccination: Freedom vs. Security

The new survey further asks how voters balance two competitive priorities: independence and public safety.

The result? Almost equal.

Only more than half of voters, 51%, say it is more important to protect the freedom to be vaccinated or not. Slightly less, 46%, think it is more important to protect public safety by getting vaccinated to participate in daily activities.

In August, narrow choices went in the opposite direction of 3 points: 50% of Americans gave priority to security versus 47% defended their freedom of choice.

5

The majority of Democrats (76%) say security is more important, while the majority of Republicans (78%) and independents (55%) prioritize freedom.

Conducted February 19-22, 2022, jointly directed by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Gadget Clock poll includes interviews with 1,001 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke to Landline and Cellphones with both live interviewers. The total sample has a plus or minus three percentage point sample error margin.

