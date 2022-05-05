Gadget Clock Poll: Majority favors ban on sex, gender discussions for young children in schools



More than half of registered voters will support a law that prohibits teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation with students before the fourth grade.

This is according to the latest Gadget Clock poll published on Wednesday.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron Desantis signed the controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill (referred to by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill) in late March, banning public school teachers from instructing students on sexual orientation or gender identity. From kindergarten to third grade.

Nationally, 55% would support the law in their state, while 41% would oppose it.

“Voters support the idea that these kinds of issues shouldn’t be part of the school curriculum for younger students,” said Darren Shaw, a Republican pollster who conducted Gadget Clock polls with Democrat Chris Anderson. “This attitude undoubtedly says more about the timing and source of this sensitive discussion than the general opinion of transgender people.”

Support for the measure includes majority Republicans (72% favor), Catholics (60%), Hispanic voters (60%), parents (58%), white voters (56%), rural whites (55%), underage voters 35. (54%), and independent (52%).

More men than women (60%) (50%) favor the ban, as do parents (68%) more than mothers (49%).

Overall, many voters are concerned about what is being taught in schools as well as the possibility of local school board banning books. However, these are not top-level concerns. In the list of 14 concerns, these problems are ranked 7th and 12th, respectively

The full ranking goes on: the future of the country and inflation (each 87% extremely or very worried), the future of American democracy (84%), political divisions within the country (81%), Ukraine (80%), high crime rate (79%), school Teaching (74%), gun law (73%), opioid addiction (72%), illegal immigration (71%), abortion policy (69%), book ban (67%), climate change (57%) and Coronavirus (55%).

The interview for the survey ended before the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on Rowe v. Wade was leaked.

Coronavirus release

Voters increasingly believe that the coronavirus is under control (86% is at least somewhat under control, up from 59% in Omicron’s height in January) and they are less concerned about it (55% concerned, 17 points lower than in January).

As a result, he sees less need for a mask mandate at school and while traveling.

Sixty-two percent said the time to remove the mask at school – from 50% in February. That 12-point shift is driven by parents (+20), Democrats (+19), Hispanic voters (+18), and black voters (+16).

And although some voters opposed the removal of the mask mandate for travel, they also felt it was time to make it 6 points (51% move vs. 45%), a complete reversal from February, when they wanted to put masks on planes and trains for another 19 years. Points (39% vs. 58%).

The change comes mainly from male, white voters, voters under the age of 35, parents and urban voters who believe now is the time to unmask.

Coronavirus President Joe Biden’s only positive job approval rating remains at two percentage points. He is underwater on every issue tested: Ukraine (-6), Climate Change (-12), Russia (-16), Guns (-23), Economy (-25), Crime (-26), Immigration (-29) ), And inflation (-39).

Biden’s overall work rating stands at 45% approval vs. 53% rejection.

Conducted April 28-May 1, 2022, jointly directed by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Gadget Clock poll includes interviews with 1,003 registered voters across the country who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke to Landline. And cellphones with both live interviewers. The total sample has a plus or minus three percentage point sample error margin.