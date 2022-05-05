Gadget Clock Poll: Majority says Musk buying Twitter is #notabigdeal



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to a new Gadget Clock national poll released Wednesday, Elon Musk’s 44 44 billion Twitter hold is not a big deal for most American voters.

The survey found that masks bought by tech giants did not matter to 62% of registered voters, with 43% saying they did not care.

The acquisition of social media platforms fails to phase out the majority of most demographic and political groups, where independents are particularly indifferent (70% does not matter).

Overall, 36% think the Mask-Twitter deal is important (20% a big deal, 16% some).

Biden ridiculed by Twitter account creator ‘confusion’ board laments ‘ridiculous dystopian’ situation

When it comes to sales results, more voters think it’s a good thing rather than a bad thing 14 points (44% good vs. 30% bad).

Babylon Bee CEO surprised by Elon Musk’s generous response to Twitter takeover: ‘It’s only good for democracy’

That pro-purchase spread reached 30 points among voters who say sales are very important to them (63% good vs. 33% bad).

Click here for Top line And Crossstabs

Republicans (64%) think much more than Democrats (26%) and independents (37%) think buying a mask is a good thing. The biggest approval comes from self-described ultra-conservative voters, with 67% calling it a good thing.

Click to get the Gadget Clock app

Conducted April 28-May 1, 2022, jointly directed by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Gadget Clock poll includes interviews with 1,003 registered voters across the country who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke to Landline. And cellphones with both live interviewers. The total sample has a plus or minus three percentage point sample error margin.