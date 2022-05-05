Gadget Clock Poll: Most think what happens in Ukraine matters to life in U.S.



Voters are focused on the war in Ukraine and the United States wants to do more.

An overwhelming majority, 85%, say what happens in war is vital to life in the United States, according to a new Gadget Clock national survey released Wednesday. This sense of urgency has remained unchanged since March and includes 51% of those who say it is very important.

The desire to help Ukrainians also continues, with 62% saying the United States should do more in their fight against Russia.

Voters, meanwhile, are optimistic about the situation, as 71% think Ukraine will more or less survive the invasion and remain a free country, and another 72% approve of what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is doing.

Nowadays, there are many bilateral agreements on Ukraine. For example, more than 8 out of 10 Democrats, independents and Republicans think that what can happen in Ukraine is at home here, and for the most part, the majority approve of Zelensky’s work performance.

Opinions about President Biden’s response to the attack were negative by six points: 44% voter approval and 50% disapproval. This is an improvement from March when he was 12 points (42-54%) underwater. Its rating is under water to manage Russia by 16 points (39-55%), which improved from minus 21 points a month earlier (38-59%).

Biden gets net negative marks on climate change (-12), guns (-23), economy (-25), crime (-26), immigration (-29), and inflation (-39). Epidemic is the only problem where he got a positive rating: 49% approval and 47% disapproval.

Overall, 45% of voters approve of what Biden is doing as president, while 53% reject it.

Eight out of 10 (80%) voters are extremely or very concerned about the invasion of Ukraine, with the future of the country (87% concerned), inflation (87%), the future of American democracy (87%) making it a top concern. 84%), political divisions (81%), and crime (79%).

About three-quarters of schools that teach (74%) are concerned about gun law (73%) and opioid addiction (72%), with 7 out of 10 people having illegal immigration (71%), abortion (69%), and books. Prohibition (67%). The vast majority are concerned about climate change (57%) and coronavirus (55%). The survey interview ended before the Supreme Court’s opinion on the draft Rowe vs. Wade Leaked

Conducted April 28-May 1, 2022, jointly directed by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Gadget Clock poll includes interviews with 1,003 registered voters across the country who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke to Landline. And cellphones with both live interviewers. The total sample has a plus or minus three percentage point sample error margin.

