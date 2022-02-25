World

Gadget Clock Poll: Republicans maintain advantage in generic midterm ballot

File - This November 2, 2020, file photo of the US Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. President-elect Joe Biden wants "Restore the soul of America." First, he must fix a broken and divided Congress. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, file)

File – This November 2, 2020, file photo of the US Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. President-elect Joe Biden wants to “restore America’s spirit.” First, he must fix a broken and divided Congress. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, file) (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, file)

In a preliminary snapshot of the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans have a narrow advantage over Democrats in the general congressional ballot – as voters say they are less likely to support a candidate backed by President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump, the latest in a line of registered voters.

If Congress were elected today, 49% would vote for the Republican candidate in their district, and 45% for Democrats. This is the third month in a row that the GOP has benefited: the Republicans gained 1-point last month (44% vs. 43%) and increased by 4 points in December (43% vs. 39%).

This is a notable change from four years ago when Democrats were at least 5-points apart in the generic vote across 2018.

Ukraine invasion: Lawmakers push Russia to expel Russia from UN Security Council

“The Republican front is narrow but based on consistent advantage,” said Republican Darren Shaw, who conducted the Gadget Clock poll with Democrat Chris Anderson. “Republicans are a bit more likely to support their party’s candidate, while independents agree to the GOP by three points.”

Don’t expect big political players to influence voters. When asked about support, 45% say they are less likely to vote for a candidate backed by Biden (24% more likely), while 42% say the same about Trump (29% more likely).

Individuals have been barred by either Biden (39% less likely) or Trump approval (41% less likely) or say their support does not matter (48% and 42%, respectively).

58% of Trump voters are more likely to vote for the candidate they support and 50% of Biden voters are more likely to do the same.

Only 5% of voters are “enthusiastic” about how the government is working and another 27% are “satisfied”. Most are “dissatisfied” (40%) or “angry” with Washington (27%).

This explains the disappointing approval ratings for Congress as well as its leaders.

About 7 out of 10 (69%) voters rejected the performance of the Congress, the highest since the beginning of 2018. Only one-fourth (26%) of approval

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scored 34% favorable (vs. 61% unfavorable). Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rent is even worse, with only 24% favoring him (62% negative).

Biden chooses Jackson for Supreme Court despite having Cliburn council to select children

The views of Trump (45% favorable) and Biden (43%) are more positive in the eyes of voters than those of Congress leaders.

What’s more, Trump (82%) is significantly more popular among Republicans than McConnell (32%).

And although Biden (83% favorable) is more popular among Democrats than Pelosi (69%), the gap is narrower.

The national poll also asked for Hillary Clinton’s views.

His favorable rating in the new poll reached the lowest: 35% viewed him favorably, down from 41% in June 2020 and from a high of 63% in August 2012.

Compared to a decade ago, Clinton’s favorable opinion decreased across the board: independent (38 points lower), Republican (-30), female (-30), white voter (-29), male (-26), black voter (-18). , And Democrats (-17) all look at him more negatively now.

Overall, 64% view him unfavorably today.

Conducted February 19-22, 2022, jointly by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Gadget Clock poll includes interviews with 1,001 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke to Landline. And cellphones are both live interviewers. The total sample has a plus or minus three percentage point sample error margin.

