More, not less – On Wednesday, the State Department hit back at Russia’s claim that it was reducing its troop numbers on the Ukrainian border, saying the United States was concerned about a “huge deal of propaganda and confusion.” Earlier this week, Russian officials claimed that they would reduce the size of their forces on the Ukrainian border after gathering about 150,000 troops and deploying 30,000 troops in neighboring Belarus. Continue reading.

“Creating a situation” – Exclusive: George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, told Gadget Clock in an exclusive interview in response to the latest filing of Special Counsel John Durham that the original Trump-Russia investigation was about “creating a situation” around Donald Trump and his associates. Called the “masterclass of deception”. Continue reading.

Prayer suspended – A Michigan County board stopped praying before a legislature meeting last month, and a Christian conservative law firm has argued that the board falls into incomplete information from a secularist nonprofit despite repeated Supreme Court approvals of long-term practice. Continue reading.

American support – The Canadian truckers who are stationed at the US-Canada border – both physically and philosophically – have the enthusiastic support of some big-rig riders here in our country, even the police. Continue reading.

Adams: NYC rules ‘unfair’ – New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that he believes city rules prevent Brooklyn Nets player Kiri Irving from playing in NBA home games because he is “unfair” because non-vaccinated players can play, according to the report. Continue reading.

The Canadian House of Commons erupted in condemnation on Wednesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to a Jewish member of parliament by accusing members of the opposition Conservative Party of “standing with the people in the swastika.” Now look.

Hillary’s Durham tweet – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responded to Special Counsel John Durham’s latest filing, criticizing former President Trump and Gadget Clock for “twisting a fake scandal to distract from its origins.” On Wednesday, Clinton tweeted, “Trump and Fox are creating a fake scandal, desperate to distract from their real issues.” So this is a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie, “Clinton tweeted. Continue reading.

Mask Time Out – The family of a fourth-grade elementary school student in New Jersey told Gadget Clock Digital that their daughter, Massie Young, was recently placed in a room next to the nurse’s office when the child would not wear a school mask. Their daughter was sent home from school that day after the incident. Continue reading.

FAA leader resigns The head of the Federal Aviation Administration is resigning. Stephen Dixon, a former pilot and executive of Delta Airlines, cited separation from his family during the coronavirus epidemic as the reason for his resignation. He has been leading the company since August 2019. “Now is the time to go home,” he told President Biden. Continue reading.

Iran deal – A group of House Republicans has written a letter to President Biden warning against another nuclear deal with Iran, saying that such an agreement without the approval of lawmakers would “fulfill the same fate” as the agreement reached with former President Barack Obama. Continue reading.

Diana Aloko – At 12:06 pm on 17 February, the previous inevitable-yet-surprising announcement was broadcast to the world: Rush Limbagh is dead. Radio Titan returned its borrowed talent to God. Continue reading.

Jonathan Turley – Pediatricians call this the “breathing mantra.” This is when children hold their breath when they are upset until they feel the syncope or go outside. Washington’s media seems to be on the verge of collapse over the recent filing of Special Counsel John Durham. Continue reading.

Greg Gutfeld – When I first met PJ O’Rourke in the late 80’s in the American Spectator’s office, I was an assistant and he came to see the important people (Bob, Waldy, Andy) and we headed to Keyhole Inn, a few blocks away. . I tagged because I was a fanboy, probably 21. Continue reading.

David Marcus – There are some things as urgent as free. There are also some dangerous things like emergencies. For two years now, people in the United States and Canada have been living under emergency rules at various levels. On Monday, in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a new state of emergency, this time not because of Covid, but because of the perceived threat posed by truck drivers protesting the COVID ban. Continue reading.

Fame. Chip Roy and Tony Perkins – On Monday morning, while most Americans were still asleep, Finnish MP Pavi Rasanen and Lutheran Bishop Juhana Pohjola entered a courtroom in Helsinki, Finland. The Finnish government’s three-year-long campaign of legal harassment, which began three weeks ago, has ended and they are being tried for their faith in the court proceedings. On Tuesday, they and the state presented their final arguments. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 88 – A recent report by the Home Builders Institute found that acute shortage of construction workers has had a negative impact on the housing market. Meeting demand will require more than two million new construction workers, or 61,000 new jobs a month. More than half of salaried construction workers earn more than 50,460 a year, almost double the income of most South Chicago residents. Continue reading.

School board under fire – Reuters was the latest outlet to express an apparent defense of liberal school boards in the national movement of parents who want to play a bigger role in their children’s education because of the controversial, race-based curriculum. Continue reading.

Geoffrey Fallout – Hollywood publicist R. According to Curie Hay, Prince Andrew will never be “back on the porch” after settling a sexual assault case against Virginia Giffer. Continue reading.

CNN hates Kuomo – Former CNN anchor Chris Kuomo hates within the network that he was once a face because his stormy departure continues to cause casualties. Continue reading.

Construction inflation – Like many consumers, US home builders are experiencing an inflation as the industry looks toward rising costs and ongoing supply chain delays. Continue reading.

“It’s about racing with him [NYC Mayor Eric Adams]. It’s always been that way. He was a supporter of Farrakhan in the 1990s. “

– Curtis Sliva

