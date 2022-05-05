Gaffney’s responds to liquor license suspension





SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs has responded once again to the suspension of its license by the New York State Liquor Authority. The city’s police department has ordered the bar to temporarily close over issues with its permit.

The bar’s management said in a statement that they respect the suspension and will work with state and local officials to solve the ongoing issues with the goal of reopening as soon as they are able.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!



The SLA suspended Gaffney’s alcohol license over what they called a continued pattern of violence and disorder. The most recent incident happened on May 1 when police said one person was stabbed during a fight that started inside the bar and continued into the street. This was the third stabbing at Gaffney’s since October 2021 and the fourth seriously violent incident from the bar since the fall, according to the SLA.

Officers were also injured during these incidents. The bar has been charged with 13 alleged violations by the SLA.