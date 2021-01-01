Entertainment

Gal Gadot is pumping breast milk: Gal Gadot shares a photo on Instagram

‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot always wins people’s hearts with her bold statements. Now the actress has shared two photos of her in which she is seen pumping breast milk on the set. She is sitting on a chair and her hair and makeup are being done.

While sharing the photo, Gale wrote, ‘Only me, backstage, is a mother.’ Let me tell you, Gale, a mother of three, recently welcomed her third daughter, Danie, with her husband, Yaron Versano.

The girl is doing a double duty
In the pictures, Gal looks very comfortable and casual. While she looks happy, there is no doubt that this is not easy for a new mother, especially for those who have returned to work. Gal is thus doing a double duty.


The girl was born in June this year
With this powerful post, Gale joined the list of celebrity mothers who have recently normalized breastfeeding and breast milk pumping. Notably, Gall’s third daughter was born in June this year. They already have two daughters, Alma Versano (9) and Maya Varsano (4). Her husband is a real estate developer.


