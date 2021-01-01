Gal Gadot is pumping breast milk: Gal Gadot shares a photo on Instagram
The girl is doing a double duty
In the pictures, Gal looks very comfortable and casual. While she looks happy, there is no doubt that this is not easy for a new mother, especially for those who have returned to work. Gal is thus doing a double duty.
The girl was born in June this year
With this powerful post, Gale joined the list of celebrity mothers who have recently normalized breastfeeding and breast milk pumping. Notably, Gall’s third daughter was born in June this year. They already have two daughters, Alma Versano (9) and Maya Varsano (4). Her husband is a real estate developer.
#Gal #Gadot #pumping #breast #milk #Gal #Gadot #shares #photo #Instagram
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.