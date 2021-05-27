Galaxy Racer Esports qualifies for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia Season 1 Superweekend Week 2 • InsideSport



Galaxy Racer Esports qualifies for the PMPL Arabia Season 1 Superweekend Week 2: Matches of PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia Season 1: Tremendous Weekend Week 2 are set to start out right now. The highest 16 groups from the Week 2 League play obtained certified for the Tremendous Weekend Week 2. These groups will play complete 15 matches in the Superweekend Week 2 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.



Galaxy Racer Esports, who couldn’t qualify for the first Tremendous weekend, made it to this week’s Tremendous weekend after ending at 14th place on League Play. Galaxy Racer Esports will likely be wanting for enchancment of their efficiency and procure most factors in the matches of Superweekend Week 2. In Tremendous Weekend Week 2 all 16 groups will battle for three days to realize most factors for themselves. On the foundation of Superweekend factors, the prime 16 groups will qualify for the PMPL Arabia Season 1 Grand Finals.

PMPL Arabia Season 1: Tremendous Weekend Week 2 Groups?

Galaxy Racer Esports

Gunz Esports

HOTLINE Esports

Rico Infinity Group

Street To Glory

SCYTES Esports

Sudor Esports

The Snipers

YaLLa Esports

ALPHA Legends

Fanatic Zombies

FATE Esports

iKURD E-SPORTS

NASR ESPORTS

Actual Tiger9

Zombies Esports

PMPL Arabia Season 1 Tremendous Weekend Week 2: Schedule?

Matches will happen from twenty seventh Might to twenty ninth Might 2021 the place 5 matches will happen every day. Right here is each day schedule of the matches of PMPL Arabia Season 1 Tremendous Weekend Week 2. Maps and timings will likely be identical for all three days.

Match 1- Erangel (9:30pm IST)

Match 2- Miramar (10:20pm IST)

Match 3- Sanhok (11:10pm IST)

Match 4- Miramar (12:00am IST)

Match 5- Erangel (12:50am IST)

The place to look at Galaxy Racer & PMPL Arabia Season 1 Tremendous Weekend Week 2 Day 1?

You may watch matches on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports. Matches will likely be streamed stay from 9:30pm IST tonight. Go and assist your crew in the chat part of the stay stream.

Stream from right here:

