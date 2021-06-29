Galaxy Store 4.5.28.1 APK for Android – Download



Galaxy Apps is the app store developed by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., especially for Samsung devices. This store is only compatible with Samsung Smartphones. So if you don’t have a Samsung phone then this app won’t work on your device.

Recently Samsung decided to update its homegrown Galaxy app store to Galaxy store with advanced UI redesign. The new Galaxy Store also gets completely new graphics. It also gets an interface that’s clearly inspired by the new One UI design language that’s found all over Samsung’s Android Pie update. The signature curves and large headers are everywhere. The new design looks advanced and navigating around the store has become very easy.

Searching and installing apps from the Store

Searching for an app is pretty straightforward in Galaxy Store, just go to the search bar and search for the app. After you have found your desired app via the search bar follow the steps mentioned below to install the app:

Tap Install if you wish to install the app. Tap the arrow icon next to the app if you want to just download the app and don’t need to view its info. Enter your Samsung account password, if prompted. Tap Accept and Download, once you’ve read over the app’s terms and conditions. Tap Open once the app has downloaded.

Samsung Galaxy Apps

The Galaxy store is a good alternative to the Google Play store with additional apps from Samsung for Samsung devices. Apps such as Amazon Kindle and Workout Trainer for Samsung are a few examples. The Kindle for Samsung app has been optimized to work with Galaxy devices. It gives you a free ebook every month for a full year.

The trainer app from the Galaxy Apps offers a free and Pro Workout routine. There are three months of free Pro+ service that Galaxy owners get in the Workout Trainer for Samsung app. That gives you access to 100 multi-week training programs, weekly Pro-only workouts, and advanced heart rate analysis. At the end of the three months, it’s $7 a month or $60 a year, or you can drop down to the free tier, which still gives you access to thousands of workouts. Users can also pay for one-on-one personal training from one of the app’s many personal trainers.

Galaxy Store is available since its release on AndroidAPKsFree. The app is available in English. Some app stores like Galaxy Apps are Appvn, MoboMarket, and Play Store. If you want to write a review then install this app and rate it on our website. The download is hassle free as our speed is fast and we offer direct links to all the available versions of the Galaxy Apps free.