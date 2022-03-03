lyrics

GALI TERI SE LYRICS – Afsana Khan

Gali Teri Se Lyrics by Afsana Khan is brand new Hindi song sung by Afsana Khan and this latest song is featuring Pari Pandher. Gali Teri Se song lyrics are penned down by Bunty Bains while music is given by The Boss and video has been directed by Shoeb Sidiqu.

Gali Teri Se Lyrics Afsana Khan | Pari Pandher
Gali Teri Se Song Details:
Song: Gali Teri Se
Singer: Afsana Khan
Lyrics: Bunty Bains
Music: The Boss
Starring: Pari Pandher
Label: Brand B

Gali Teri Se Lyrics

Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Toote Dil Ke, Toote Dil Ke

Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye

Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye

Sajjna Ve Tu Hassda Reh
Gairan De Naal Vassda Reh
Sajjna Ve Tu Hassda Reh
Gairan De Naal Vassda Reh

Dukhde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Dukhde Leke Chal Diye

Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye

Manzil Thi Dekhi Yaara
Teri Hi Raahon Mein
Marna Tha Socha Humne
Teri Hi Baahon Mein

Teri Hi Baahon Mein
Teri Hi Baahon Mein

Tere Sath Bitaye Saare
Sukhde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Sukhde Leke Chal Diye
Gali Teri Se

Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye

Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye

Horaan Naal Nikaah Kitta
Saanu Ajj Tabaah Kitta
Saanu Ajj Tabaah Kitta

Tu Horaan Naal Nikaah Kitta
Saanu Ajj Tabaah Kitta
Saanu Ajj Tabaah Kitta

Pair Zameen Teri Se Ukhde
Ukhde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Ukhde Leke Chal Diye

Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye

Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye

