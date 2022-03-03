GALI TERI SE LYRICS – Afsana Khan
Gali Teri Se Lyrics by Afsana Khan is brand new Hindi song sung by Afsana Khan and this latest song is featuring Pari Pandher. Gali Teri Se song lyrics are penned down by Bunty Bains while music is given by The Boss and video has been directed by Shoeb Sidiqu.
Gali Teri Se Lyrics
Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Toote Dil Ke, Toote Dil Ke
Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye
Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye
Sajjna Ve Tu Hassda Reh
Gairan De Naal Vassda Reh
Sajjna Ve Tu Hassda Reh
Gairan De Naal Vassda Reh
Dukhde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Dukhde Leke Chal Diye
Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye
Manzil Thi Dekhi Yaara
Teri Hi Raahon Mein
Marna Tha Socha Humne
Teri Hi Baahon Mein
Teri Hi Baahon Mein
Teri Hi Baahon Mein
Tere Sath Bitaye Saare
Sukhde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Sukhde Leke Chal Diye
Gali Teri Se
Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye
Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye
Horaan Naal Nikaah Kitta
Saanu Ajj Tabaah Kitta
Saanu Ajj Tabaah Kitta
Tu Horaan Naal Nikaah Kitta
Saanu Ajj Tabaah Kitta
Saanu Ajj Tabaah Kitta
Pair Zameen Teri Se Ukhde
Ukhde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Ukhde Leke Chal Diye
Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye
Gali Teri Se Toote Dil Ke
Tukde Leke Chal Diye Hum
Tukde Leke Chal Diye
Gali Teri Se Music Video
