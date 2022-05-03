Galwakdi HDRip Movie Download 480p 720p 1080p Free Download
Galwakdi HDRip Movie Download 480p, 720p, 1080p Free Download, Galwakdi 2022 Film Cast, Story, Real Name, Wiki, Release Date & More, Galwakdi Punjabi Movie Download, Galwakdi release date, Galwakdi cast, Galwakdi full movie download, Galwakdi Movie Download, Galwakdi trailer, Galwakdi songs, Galwakdi cast, Galwakdi total collection.
Galwakdi HDRip Movie Download 480p, 720p, 1080p Free Download
Download Galwakdi is a 2022 Indian Punjabi-language biography drama history film written and directed by Sharan Art. It stars Tarsem Jassar, Wamiqa Gabbi and B.N. Sharma in the lead roles. The film is made under the banner of Vehli Janta Films.
Galwakdi Movies Info:
Full Name: Galwakdi 2022
Released Year : 08 April 2022
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p
Galwakdi (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-Punjabi) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Punjabi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.
Galwakdi Information?
- Release date: 8 April 2022 (India)
- Directed by-Sharan Art
- Writing Credits-Randeep Chahal, Deep Jagdeep Jaedy
- Produced by-Manpreet Johal, Munish Sahni
- Music by-N/A
- Cinematography by-Jaype Singh
- Film Editing by-Tarun Chouhan
- Production Design by-N/A
- Costume Design by-Nitasha Bhateja
- Makeup Department-N/A
- Production Management-Dharmveer Rai, Zeerak Seharai
- Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Sekhon Inder
- Sound Department-Parikshit Lalwani, Rohit Meena, Rajinder Panwar
- Special Effects by-N/A
- Visual Effects by-N/A
- Stunts-N/A
- Camera and Electrical Department-Shakti Kumar Chaudhary, Raj Kumar, Harmanmeet Singh, Kohinoor Singh, Satpal Singh
- Additional Crew-Parminder Bawa, Karamjit Singh Johal, Simardeep Singh
Storyline
Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Galwakdi movie and you should also know the story of Galwakdi movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Galwakdi. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Galwakdi movie only after watching the movie.
Galwakdi revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. From police and politicians to industrialists and a common man, the film will explore corruption in all spheres.
I will try to inform you about new upcoming movie as soon as possible, so stay tuned to Filmyzap.com. You will be notified immediately when the film is released in your language. Then you can download it.
In this post I am going to tell you about Galwakdi movie. Today through this post you will also get information about the characters participating in Galwakdi movie. I hope you guys have got good information about Galwakdi.
Where to see Galwakdi?
I am going to tell you where you can watch Galwakdi HDrip Movie online. Galwakdi Movie will release on the big screen on 21 April. No information has been received yet to watch Galwakdi online, you will be informed as soon as the information is received. And stay tuned to Filmyzap.com to get information about upcoming movies. So that you can also get information about upcoming movies.
Top Cast of Galwakdi?
- Tarsem Jassar as Jagteshwar Singh
- Wamiqa Gabbi as Amber
- B.N. Sharma as Jagteshwar’s Father
- Raghveer Boli as Jaggi
- Andy as Singer Lady
- Swaranheet Billo as Jaggi’s Girlfriend’s Mother
- Elle Derville as Library Inspection Lady
- Prakash Gadhu as Jagteshwar’s Friend (as Parkash Gadhu)
- Margrate Jackman as Landlady
- Pawn Johal as Jaggi’s Girlfriend
- Ben Jones as Policeman
- Ahmed Khan as Library Staff
- Salma Khan as Library Staff Girl
- Jane King as Flower shop owner
- Jamie Lambe as Musician
- Roger Lucas as Coke Can Stranger
- Honey Mattu
- Ana Meresescu as Amber’s Friend 2
- Michael Mihoc as Amber’s Friend 1
- Kamla Alekshandra Nowysz as Marry
- Rupinder Rupi as Jagteshwar’s Mother
- Harby Sangha as Gullu Shayar
- Kulwinder Singh as Kulwinderzz
- Parmveer Singh as Gabbar
- Pavitar Singh as Jaggi’s Girlfriend’s Brother
- Prabhjot Singh as Veeru
Also check: Heropanti 2 Movie Download
Galwakdi Movie Information
Year: 2022
Country- India
Language: Punjabi
Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p
Format: AVI, MKV, MP4
Galwakdi Official Trailer
Here you can watch Galwakdi Full Movie Download Movierulz‘s Trailer online.
People search the following sites in Google for Free Movie downloads
9kMovies,Khatrimazafull, aFilmywap, iBomma, DVDVilla, FilmyZilla, FilmyWap, Filmymeet, Isaiminiya , WorldFree4u, BollyVerse , MovieVerse, Gomovies, FilmyGod, Divyanet , 123movies, Extramovies, Filmyhit, 7starhd, Teluguwap, Kuttymovies, Gomovies, Pagalworld, Moviesda, Djpunjab, Todaypk, 9xmoviesk, Tamilyogi, 123movies, Isaimini, Movierulz, Tamilrockers.
Galwakdi full Movie Download 9xMovies
Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Galwakdi full Movie Download 9xMovies on the internet to watch movies.
Galwakdi full Movie Download Tamilrockers
Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Galwakdi full Movie Download Tamilrockers on the internet to Movies.
Galwakdi full Movie Download FilmyWap
Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Galwakdi full Movie Download FilmyWap on the internet to Movies.
Galwakdi full Movie Download FilmyZilla
Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Galwakdi full Movie Download FilmyZilla on the internet to Movie.
Through the website Filmyzap.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.
People also search for Galwakdi Full Movie How To Download in Google:
- Galwakdi Full Movie Download Filmyzilla
- Galwakdi Hd Movie Download Filmymeet
- Galwakdi 2022 Movie Free Download 9kmovies
- Galwakdi Punjabi Download Mp4Moviez
- Watch Online Galwakdi Full Movie Tamilmv
- Galwakdi Full Movie Free Download Worldfree4u
Thanks for Visiting gadgetclock.com.Com. Follow us for more updates.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
#Galwakdi #HDRip #Movie #Download #480p #720p #1080p #Free #Download
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.