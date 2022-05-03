Galwakdi HDRip Movie Download 480p 720p 1080p Free Download



Galwakdi HDRip Movie Download 480p, 720p, 1080p Free Download, Galwakdi 2022 Film Cast, Story, Real Name, Wiki, Release Date & More, Galwakdi Punjabi Movie Download, Galwakdi release date, Galwakdi cast, Galwakdi full movie download, Galwakdi Movie Download, Galwakdi trailer, Galwakdi songs, Galwakdi cast, Galwakdi total collection.

Galwakdi HDRip Movie Download 480p, 720p, 1080p Free Download

Download Galwakdi is a 2022 Indian Punjabi-language biography drama history film written and directed by Sharan Art. It stars Tarsem Jassar, Wamiqa Gabbi and B.N. Sharma in the lead roles. The film is made under the banner of Vehli Janta Films.

Galwakdi Movies Info:

Full Name: Galwakdi 2022

Released Year : 08 April 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Galwakdi (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-Punjabi) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Punjabi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Galwakdi Information?

Release date: 8 April 2022 (India)

Directed by-Sharan Art

Writing Credits-Randeep Chahal, Deep Jagdeep Jaedy

Produced by-Manpreet Johal, Munish Sahni

Music by-N/A

Cinematography by-Jaype Singh

Film Editing by-Tarun Chouhan

Production Design by-N/A

Costume Design by-Nitasha Bhateja

Makeup Department-N/A

Production Management-Dharmveer Rai, Zeerak Seharai

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Sekhon Inder

Sound Department-Parikshit Lalwani, Rohit Meena, Rajinder Panwar

Special Effects by-N/A

Visual Effects by-N/A

Stunts-N/A

Camera and Electrical Department-Shakti Kumar Chaudhary, Raj Kumar, Harmanmeet Singh, Kohinoor Singh, Satpal Singh

Additional Crew-Parminder Bawa, Karamjit Singh Johal, Simardeep Singh

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Galwakdi movie and you should also know the story of Galwakdi movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Galwakdi. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Galwakdi movie only after watching the movie.

Galwakdi revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. From police and politicians to industrialists and a common man, the film will explore corruption in all spheres.

I will try to inform you about new upcoming movie as soon as possible, so stay tuned to Filmyzap.com. You will be notified immediately when the film is released in your language. Then you can download it.

In this post I am going to tell you about Galwakdi movie. Today through this post you will also get information about the characters participating in Galwakdi movie. I hope you guys have got good information about Galwakdi.

Where to see Galwakdi?

I am going to tell you where you can watch Galwakdi HDrip Movie online. Galwakdi Movie will release on the big screen on 21 April. No information has been received yet to watch Galwakdi online, you will be informed as soon as the information is received. And stay tuned to Filmyzap.com to get information about upcoming movies. So that you can also get information about upcoming movies.

Top Cast of Galwakdi?

Tarsem Jassar as Jagteshwar Singh

Wamiqa Gabbi as Amber

B.N. Sharma as Jagteshwar’s Father

Raghveer Boli as Jaggi

Andy as Singer Lady

Swaranheet Billo as Jaggi’s Girlfriend’s Mother

Elle Derville as Library Inspection Lady

Prakash Gadhu as Jagteshwar’s Friend (as Parkash Gadhu)

Margrate Jackman as Landlady

Pawn Johal as Jaggi’s Girlfriend

Ben Jones as Policeman

Ahmed Khan as Library Staff

Salma Khan as Library Staff Girl

Jane King as Flower shop owner

Jamie Lambe as Musician

Roger Lucas as Coke Can Stranger

Honey Mattu

Ana Meresescu as Amber’s Friend 2

Michael Mihoc as Amber’s Friend 1

Kamla Alekshandra Nowysz as Marry

Rupinder Rupi as Jagteshwar’s Mother

Harby Sangha as Gullu Shayar

Kulwinder Singh as Kulwinderzz

Parmveer Singh as Gabbar

Pavitar Singh as Jaggi’s Girlfriend’s Brother

Prabhjot Singh as Veeru

Also check: Heropanti 2 Movie Download

Galwakdi Movie Information

Year: 2022

Country- India

Language: Punjabi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Galwakdi Official Trailer

Here you can watch Galwakdi Full Movie Download Movierulz‘s Trailer online.

People search the following sites in Google for Free Movie downloads

9kMovies,Khatrimazafull, aFilmywap, iBomma, DVDVilla, FilmyZilla, FilmyWap, Filmymeet, Isaiminiya , WorldFree4u, BollyVerse , MovieVerse, Gomovies, FilmyGod, Divyanet , 123movies, Extramovies, Filmyhit, 7starhd, Teluguwap, Kuttymovies, Gomovies, Pagalworld, Moviesda, Djpunjab, Todaypk, 9xmoviesk, Tamilyogi, 123movies, Isaimini, Movierulz, Tamilrockers.

Galwakdi full Movie Download 9xMovies

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Galwakdi full Movie Download 9xMovies on the internet to watch movies.

Galwakdi full Movie Download Tamilrockers

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Galwakdi full Movie Download Tamilrockers on the internet to Movies.

Galwakdi full Movie Download FilmyWap

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Galwakdi full Movie Download FilmyWap on the internet to Movies.

Galwakdi full Movie Download FilmyZilla

Many people are fond of watching movies. That’s why people start searching in many ways to download movies on the internet. And at the present time there are many such websites on Google, which provide movies to the people for free. That’s why many people search Galwakdi full Movie Download FilmyZilla on the internet to Movie.

Through the website Filmyzap.com, you are informed that – only the review of this Movie and series is being given through this post. You cannot download movies through this website. This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

People also search for Galwakdi Full Movie How To Download in Google:

Galwakdi Full Movie Download Filmyzilla

Galwakdi Hd Movie Download Filmymeet

Galwakdi 2022 Movie Free Download 9kmovies

Galwakdi Punjabi Download Mp4Moviez

Watch Online Galwakdi Full Movie Tamilmv

Galwakdi Full Movie Free Download Worldfree4u

Thanks for Visiting gadgetclock.com.Com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.