China claims to be the most powerful in the world and threatens to crush every voice that rises against it. Even against India, he keeps on doing something or the other every day. Sometimes he attacks the border without provocation, sometimes he enters the Indian territory and takes away the local people. He also keeps instigating Pakistan against India.

An Australian newspaper The Klaxon has claimed that China suffered heavy losses in the Galwan Valley conflict in 2020. Writer Anthony Klan said in his disclosure that 38 people of the Chinese army died in that conflict, but the Chinese government gave a total of 4. The Australian newspaper claims that China is telling the world a concocted story. To hide the truth, the dragon had tampered with the pictures and facts.

On the other hand, China has brought down Ki Fabao, who is the regimental commander of the country’s army People’s Liberation Army, to carry the torch of the Beijing Winter Olympics, to be held from February 4 to February 20, and in June 2020 in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. He was badly injured in a skirmish with Indian soldiers.

The Australian newspaper, The Klaxon, independently set up a team of social media researchers to investigate its report. The team found that China had manipulated many ways to hide its casualties. Recently, the Chinese government announced posthumous medals to its soldiers killed in the Galwan conflict, but during this time only four names were made public. The rest of the names were hidden.

A team of social media researchers has released a report titled ‘Galwan Decoded’, in which it has been claimed that while attempting a zero temperature swim in the fast flowing Galwan River in the early stages of the battle of 15-16 June 2020. Many Chinese soldiers were killed.

Meanwhile, according to the public Global Times newspaper, Fabao took the torch at the Winter Olympic Park from Wang Meng, a four-time Olympic champion in short track speed skating from China. On February 4, the Olympic torch will pass through the hands of approximately 1,200 torch-bearers to the National Stadium and light the main torch, marking the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

