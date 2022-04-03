Galway Junior Rifle Team members make Junior Olympics





GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three student-athletes from the Galway Junior Rifle Team have earned invitations to the 2022 National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships, hosted by USA Shooting. The event is scheduled for May 11-15 in Hillsdale, Michigan.

Kaelin Pitman, 16, of Galway finished first in New York State at the women’s Smallbore Junior Olympic Regional Championships held on February 13 at the United States Military Academy at West Point. She shot 549 out of a possible 600 points, winning a tiebreaker where she had more “X” count shots than her competitor.

Marshall Schmidt, 15, of Ballston Spa, finished third in New York State in both the Men’s Smallbore and the Ten-Meter Air Rifle Junior Olympic Championships held on the same date. He shot 547 out of 600 total points in Men’s Smallbore, and he shot 569 out of 600 in Men’s Air Rifle, losing a tiebreaker to a competitor shooting the same number of points.

Christopher Comstock, 16, of Galway, missing a medal spot by just a few points, came in second overall for his age category in New York State at both the Men’s Smallbore and Ten-Meter Rifle events. After an equipment malfunction that was resolved mid-match with the help of ARMY Rifle Head Coach Web Wright, Chris shot a 533 out of 600 in Men’s Smallbore. Edged out by his teammate Marshall Schmidt, Christopher was the second-highest score for Men’s Air Rifle in his age category, shooting 566 out of a possible 600 points.

Qualifying athletes earn an invitation to the National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships and travel to Michigan to compete for a National Title. For Kaelin Pitman and Christopher Comstock, both Juniors in High School, this is their first invitation to the Championships. Marshall Schmidt’s invitation this year, is his third invitation, having earned an invite each of the last three years.

“Many families do not realize the opportunity that participating in rifle competitions can bring to a high school athlete. There are many colleges and universities with NCAA Rifle teams, and they all offer some level of an athletic scholarship to help pay for tuition,” Jennifer Comstock, mother to Christopher said recently.

Ed’s Dugout, a restaurant in Galway, is planning a special BBQ fundraiser to help support the kids on their Junior Olympic journey. Details will be shared on the Ed’s Dugout Facebook page as details are worked out.