World

Galway Junior Rifle Team members make Junior Olympics

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Galway Junior Rifle Team members make Junior Olympics
Written by admin
Galway Junior Rifle Team members make Junior Olympics

Galway Junior Rifle Team members make Junior Olympics

Galway Junior Rifle Team

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three student-athletes from the Galway Junior Rifle Team have earned invitations to the 2022 National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships, hosted by USA Shooting. The event is scheduled for May 11-15 in Hillsdale, Michigan.

Kaelin Pitman, 16, of Galway finished first in New York State at the women’s Smallbore Junior Olympic Regional Championships held on February 13 at the United States Military Academy at West Point. She shot 549 out of a possible 600 points, winning a tiebreaker where she had more “X” count shots than her competitor.

Marshall Schmidt, 15, of Ballston Spa, finished third in New York State in both the Men’s Smallbore and the Ten-Meter Air Rifle Junior Olympic Championships held on the same date. He shot 547 out of 600 total points in Men’s Smallbore, and he shot 569 out of 600 in Men’s Air Rifle, losing a tiebreaker to a competitor shooting the same number of points.

Christopher Comstock, 16, of Galway, missing a medal spot by just a few points, came in second overall for his age category in New York State at both the Men’s Smallbore and Ten-Meter Rifle events. After an equipment malfunction that was resolved mid-match with the help of ARMY Rifle Head Coach Web Wright, Chris shot a 533 out of 600 in Men’s Smallbore. Edged out by his teammate Marshall Schmidt, Christopher was the second-highest score for Men’s Air Rifle in his age category, shooting 566 out of a possible 600 points.

Qualifying athletes earn an invitation to the National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships and travel to Michigan to compete for a National Title. For Kaelin Pitman and Christopher Comstock, both Juniors in High School, this is their first invitation to the Championships. Marshall Schmidt’s invitation this year, is his third invitation, having earned an invite each of the last three years.

“Many families do not realize the opportunity that participating in rifle competitions can bring to a high school athlete. There are many colleges and universities with NCAA Rifle teams, and they all offer some level of an athletic scholarship to help pay for tuition,” Jennifer Comstock, mother to Christopher said recently.

Ed’s Dugout, a restaurant in Galway, is planning a special BBQ fundraiser to help support the kids on their Junior Olympic journey. Details will be shared on the Ed’s Dugout Facebook page as details are worked out.

#Galway #Junior #Rifle #Team #members #Junior #Olympics

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap XYZ filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies Filmy4wap
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare 1337x
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2
READ Also  High energy costs are hitting UK; it’s about to get worse

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment