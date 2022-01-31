Gamanam Movie Free Download, Amazon Prime Video 720p by Filmyzilla Website

Gamanam Movie Free Download, Amazon Prime Video 720p



Gamanam Movie Free Download 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Gamanam Movie released in theaters on 10 December 2021 but Gamanam movie has been released on 28th January 2022 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video In India.

Gamanam Movies Info:

Movie Name: Gamanam

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Gamanam (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Gamanam Information

Release Date: 28 January 2022 (India)

Directed by-Sujana Rao

Writing Credits-Sai Madhav Burra, Sujana Rao

Produced by-Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu, Ch. Chandra Sekhar, Gnanashekar V.S.

Music by-Ilaiyaraaja

Cinematography by-Gnanashekar V.S.

Film Editing by-Rama Krishna Arram

Art Direction by-J.K. Murthy

Costume Design by-Aishwarya Rajeev

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Satyam Kalvakolu

Sound Department-Varun Venugopal

Stunts-Jashuva

Music Department-Krishna Kanth, Narsinh Mehta, Indrajeet Singh

Additional Crew-Vamsi Shekar, Manoj Valluri.

Storyline

Where to see Gamanam?

Top Cast Of Gamanam

Actor Role In Gamanam Movie Aman Vikyath Not Known Bongu Sathi Not Known Aaron Sankla Not Known Chakri Ntv Not Known Teeksha Not Known Agastya Not Known Palak Aggarwal Not Known Alakananda Not Known Charu Haasan Not Known Hemaani Not Known Vasu Inturi Not Known Priyanka Jawalkar as Zara Shiva Kandukuri as Ali Kakinada Laxmi Not Known Ramakrishna Meka Not Known Nithya Menen as Shailaputri Devi Nehanth Not Known Devi Ntv Not Known

Gamanam (2022) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Gamanam Movie Information

Year: 2022

Country- India

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

Gamanam Story reviews

Screenshot: Gamanam Movie Trailer

People search the following sites in Google for Movie downloads

