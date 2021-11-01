gambhir-calls-virat-kohli-mentally-weak-to-perform-in-big-matches-like-knockouts-ishan-kishan-open-instead-of-rohit-sharma-was-wrong-move-video Gautam Gambhir furious over defeat, told Virat Kohli mentally weak; Watch Video

After India’s defeat, Gautam Gambhir has described Virat Kohli as mentally less strong. He has also termed the decision to send Ishan Kishan to the opening in place of Rohit Sharma as wrong.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, India had to face a crushing defeat against Pakistan and then New Zealand. There is some displeasure with this defeat of India and some disappointment. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has also given his opinion regarding this. He has described Virat Kohli as mentally weak.

Talking to ESPN Cricinfo, Gautam Gambhir said that, ‘It is not that Kohli is unable to perform under pressure now but yes he is not able to perform in the required match. They are not able to score runs in big matches like knockouts. The reason for which is that maybe they are not that strong mentally now.

Apart from this, he said on not taking Rohit Sharma to the opening and said, ‘The decision not to send Rohit Sharma to the opening was wrong. When an experienced batsman like Rohit is not able to give you a quick start in the first 6 overs, it was very difficult for Ishan who is playing in the World Cup for the first time.

The former left-handed batsman further said that due to playing the dot ball, there was pressure on the batsmen. Had he kept taking singles and rotated the strike, he would not have been under pressure to play big shots. Nor would he have been out playing such a bad shot.

Yes or No ? Can Virat Kohli no longer perform under pressure? Know Gautam Gambhir’s decision ??#INDvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kJUy51jxXR — ESPNcricinfo (@CricinfoHindi) November 1, 2021

Talking about the bowling, Gambhir said, “Varun is a brilliant bowler and New Zealand has not played him much. In such a situation, he could become a big threat, although it was necessary that there were more runs on the board. He is new to international cricket right now. Except Bumrah, nobody bowled in the rhythm. Shardul Thakur also did not look like that kind of bowler.

Significantly, after losing their two matches in a row in the Super-12, India’s path to the semi-finals has become difficult. In India’s group, Pakistan is on top by winning three consecutive matches, while second-ranked Afghanistan is also showing a great game. New Zealand is third and Namibia fourth. India in fifth place and Scotland in sixth place are yet to open their account.