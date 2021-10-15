gambhir-natasha-jain-wife-owns-luxurious-house-above-20-crores-in-delhi-rajendra-nagar-with-expensive-car-collection-and-total-property Live Gautam Gambhir, there is a collection of luxury vehicles; Wife Natasha is also the mistress of crores

Gautam Gambhir’s house is in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, which will now cost around 20 crores or more. Apart from this, he has 3 such houses in the area of ​​Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, whose total value is close to 15 crores. He also has a flat worth 5 crores in Noida.

Former Indian cricket team batsman Gautam Gambhir was described as the richest parliamentarian in many media reports in 2019. Apart from this, his wife Natasha Jain is also the mistress of crores. His house is located in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, which will now cost around 20 crores or more.

Let us tell you that Gautam Gambhir bought this luxury house in 2013. The estimated price of this house in 2019 was said to be around Rs 17.8 crore. Apart from this, he has 3 such houses in the area of ​​Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, whose total value is close to 15 crores. He also has a 5 crore flat in Noida.

There is also a collection of luxury cars

Cricket-turned-MP Gautam Gambhir has a collection of luxury cars apart from a luxurious house. He owns luxury cars like Hummer, Mercedes Benz and Audi. According to the 2019 report, he has 5 expensive vehicles like Audi, BMW, Maruti Suzuki, Bolero and a bike, whose total cost is 1.27 crores. In the initial days, he had Maruti Suzuki SX4, Toyota Corolla and Mahindra Bolero Stinger.

Owner of property worth more than 147 crores!

According to many media reports that surfaced in 2019, Gautam Gambhir had declared his total assets to be 147 crores. According to the report published in our colleague Financial Express, Gambhir had mentioned movable (movable assets) of more than 116 crores and immovable (immovable assets) of 28 crores in his election affidavit.

Apart from this, his due assets were also estimated at 34.20 crores. Gambhir had declared his annual income to be around Rs 12.40 crore. Also, his wife Natasha’s annual assets were reported to be Rs 6.15 lakh.

Wife Natasha is also the mistress of crores

Apart from Gautam Gambhir, his wife Natasha Jain is also the owner of crores. His father is a millionaire businessman. His father’s name is Ravindra Jain. Gautam Gambhir’s father Deepak Gambhir is also a famous textile businessman.

He was the first to contact Gurgaon’s famous businessman Natasha’s father. Both the families have known each other for almost 30 years. At the same time, childhood friendship between Gautam and Natasha also turned into a relationship.

Born on 14 October 1981 in Delhi, Gautam Gambhir did his schooling from Modern School in Barakhamba. After this, in his youth, he completed his studies at Hindu College. He played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India. He has more than 10 thousand international runs to his name. Apart from this, he played an important role in winning India in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.