Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Is Looking Spectacular, Says HBO Chief

Washington (US): Game of Thrones dominated the audiences' hearts like no different present. Followers are actually eagerly ready for the prequel House of the Dragon. However whereas followers are ready for what new and thrilling this present won't have in retailer, HBO content material chief has raised the pleasure stage.

As reported in Selection, HBO content material chief Bloys not too long ago spoke about GOT prequel House of the Dragons. Mentioning that the taking pictures for the present is underway, he mentioned, House of the Dragon is the just one taking pictures. All the different ones are in numerous phases of growth. Individuals might imagine we now have 10 sequence taking pictures at the second. There's one which might be on the air in 2022. We'll see how the different scripts come alongside." He didn't give any spoiler or every other perception about the present however added that the present seems to be spectacular. "It seems to be spectacular. The solid that (Sapochnik) and Ryan have put collectively seems to be good," he mentioned.

House of the Dragon is being filmed in England and is led by government producer Ryan J. Condal and director Migel Sapochnik. The sequence is a prequel which implies that it takes place 300 years earlier than the occasions depicted in ‘GOT’ and is predicated on Martin’s novel ‘Hearth and Blood’, a companion to the ‘Tune of Ice and Hearth’ novels that had been the foundation for ‘GOT’.

Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 and gained huge appreciation globally. In the meantime, House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Toussaint amongst others. The present is predicted to be launched in 2022.