Game Of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham details being waterboarded for 10 hours

Hannah Waddingham has detailed being strapped down on a wood desk and waterboarded for ten hours on the set of Game Of Thrones.

The actress, 46, who performed Septa Unella and was tortured by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in season six, stated: ‘Apart from childbirth, it was the worst day of my life.’

Talking on Collider Women Evening, Hannah additionally revealed that her character was initially set to be raped by The Mountain however the storyline was modified.

Making a really glamorous look on a video name, Hannah revealed she was travelling to Belfast for filming when she learnt of the change of plans.

She stated: ‘Unella was meant to be raped by The Mountain, and I feel they’d had so many complaints concerning the rape of Sansa that they selected to not go together with it.’

The star, who has additionally appeared in Ted Lasso and Intercourse Training, then detailed how she first thought the waterboarding addition was a mistake after she was instructed to she’d want a wetsuit high.

Hannah stated: ‘And there I used to be strapped to a wood desk with correct large straps for ten hours. And positively, aside from childbirth, it was the worst day of my life.

‘As a result of Lena (Headey, who performed Cersei Lannister) was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that lengthy, and I used to be beside myself.

‘However in these moments it’s a must to suppose, do you serve the piece and get on with it or do you rooster out and go, “No, this is not what I signed up for, blah, blah, blah?”.’

And detailing how she felt after being waterboarded, Hannah stated: ‘I might barely converse as a result of I had been screaming by way of The Mountain’s hand,

‘So I had no voice in any respect to barely whisper, bruises already arising like I had been attacked and I used to be like, “I’ve principally simply been waterboarded for ten hours”.’

Hannah additionally mentioned how the strap needed to be tight round her neck to make the scene look actual, including that she needed to decide to the scene and make genuine.

Making it clear that she needed to go for the scene, Hannah added: ‘The one factor I stored considering to myself, “The manufacturing firm aren’t going to allow you to die, so get on with it, be uncomfortable”.’

Hannah additionally revealed that the scene has left her with claustrophobia round water and recalled how she bought right into a ‘horrible panic’ when watching one other present which had an actor’s face in water.

She candidly instructed Collider: ‘I really went and had a little bit of a chat to someone about it, as a result of it is fairly full-on being waterboarded for ten hours, after which just one minute and 30 seconds can be utilized on digital camera.’

MailOnline has contacted HBO for a remark.

Hannah’s Septa Unella had tortured Cersei earlier than the waterboarding scene and famously shouted ‘disgrace’ throughout Cersei’s stroll of atonement to the Purple Preserve.

Since starring in Game Of Thrones, Hannah has gained much more worldwide recognition along with her stellar painting of Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, the place she transforms from bitter ex spouse to assured membership proprietor in only one season.

Nevertheless, the beautiful actress initially began out in musical theatre touchdown components in reveals together with Kiss Me Kate and Spamalot – which actually got here in helpful when she carried out memorable rendition of Let It Go on the AFC Richmond karaoke occasion.

Forward of her Ted Lasso function, Hannah appeared in a number of hit West Finish productions and remained near London in order that she will all the time be near her six-year-old daughter, whose identify she has not publicly revealed.

Talking with the Each day Mail, Hannah revealed that her previous stage expertise was one of many issues Jason Sudeikis, who performs Ted, and his crew had been drawn to when ‘the little lady from Wandsworth Widespread’ auditioned.

Fan favorite: The actress portrays Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, going from bitter ex spouse to assured membership proprietor in only one season (pictured with co-star Jason Sudeikis)

And talking about her daughter in March, Hannah defined that filming near house is vital to her after her little lady took ‘desperately ailing’ when she was filming Krypton in Belfast ‘and I could not get again to her’.

After that incident, she knowledgeable her brokers in London and LA that ‘I can’t have a second, ever once more, the place I can not get again to my youngster. She’s my precedence’.

She added in the course of the interview that for a very long time she thought she could not have youngsters, however then fell pregnant at 39, after happening the ‘Jap natural route’.

As for her different well-known components pre-Lasso, Hannah repeatedly appeared in Netflix hit Intercourse Training as Jackson Marchetti’s mom, usually seen pushing him together with his swimming profession as its one thing they will bond over.

And proving she actually can do all of it, followers may additionally recognise Hannah from her time on TV present Benidorm as Tonya Dyke, who arrived on the notorious resort alongside her pot-bellied hubby Clive and their youngsters Tiger and Bianca.

Within the first sequence of Ted Lasso, Hannah’s Rebecca- who will get membership AFC Richmond in a divorce deal- is humiliated regularly by her verbally abusive former husband Rupert, who enjoys parading his youthful girlfriend, additionally referred to as Rebecca, in entrance of her and the tabloids.

Hannah’s first scene concerned firing the prevailing supervisor of the membership so she will make room for the arrival of Ted Lasso, who she’s employed in an act of sabotage towards her ex beau’s beloved crew.

Nevertheless over the course of the episodes, viewers noticed Rebecca go from actively making an attempt to smash the membership and Ted’s probabilities to realising that she really might get pleasure from her new function as proprietor if she gave it an opportunity.

Discussing her function, Hannah beforehand stated: ‘Getting the Ted Lasso function ‘was just like the universe going, ‘You’ve got completed your onerous grafting, you’ve got completed your working round . . . right here you go: you’ll be able to have each.’ ‘

Talking about her character with the Each day Mail’s Baz Bamigboye, Hannah defined Rebecca is ‘conscious of her personal sexuality, being female however being robust’.

However that energy, at the very least to begin with, is essentially an act — an ‘ice maiden facade of not a hair misplaced; as if she is the boss b****, when really she is misplaced’, she stated.

Ted Lasso has grow to be a large hit around the globe, leaving followers delighted with its touching comedy and upbeat outlook.

And with two months STILL to go till season two drops on Apple TV, dozens of followers have declared they ‘can’t wait’ to see extra of the ‘stunning’ present, including that it is simply ‘the choose up’ the world wants after a ‘lengthy’ yr.

Jason Sudeikis, 45, leads the forged because the titular character Ted, who has been drafted into AFC Richmond from America, however finally ends up educating the crew rather more about themselves than simply new soccer abilities.

He is joined by Hannah, who performs the membership’s proprietor Rebecca Welton, in addition to Juno Temple as Keeley and Jeremy Swift as Higgins.

Collection 1 ended with AFC Richmond being relegated out of the Premier League and Rebecca vowing to maintain Ted on as coach for one other season regardless of the loss.

And it wasn’t all concerning the sport. The present additionally detailed Ted’s choice to place his now ex-wife’s happiness earlier than his personal, Hannah beginning to transfer on from her personal ex-husband (after some candy however sneaky assist at darts from Ted) and a love triangle between Keeley, Roy Kent [Brett Goldstein] and Jamie Tartt [Phil Dunster].

The present’s creator Invoice Lawrence even lately admitted it was like ‘remedy’ to work on Ted Lasso.

Talking with Deadline, he defined how being a part of the sequence in the course of the ‘darkish’ occasions that latest months have introduced on the planet has been a blessing.

Showing alongside Juno Temple, who performs Keeley, he stated: ‘It has been therapeutic to work on… it is pretty to work on this in such a darkish time.’

Invoice additionally admitted that Ted’s character could be fairly confronting to fulfill in actual life however that he’d should query his personal judgements concerning the blissful man.

He continued: ‘If I met Ted Lasso in actual life, I might suppose it might be a few week after which this man would divulge to be a jerk like all people else.. and per week later if he is nonetheless sort and empathetic then it’s a must to have a look at your self.’

Invoice additionally mirrored on the origins of the beloved Ted Lasso character and the way it was a bit of difficult promoting the thought of a TV present with the character.

Ted Lasso was created after Jason did some improv comedy in Amsterdam and the character was then utilized in promos by NBC Sports activities to advertise the Premier League.

Jason starred in a number of clips for NBC because the bombastic supervisor, all the time sustaining the concept Ted would make TV present someday, reviews Deadline.

Invoice defined how this already established character made issues more durable once they had been pitching the present concept as individuals thought they already knew Ted.

He stated: ‘Apple had been the one ones that purchased this present, and what made it powerful was you’ll be able to watch these previous movies of Ted Lasso, however he is not a man that is going to scream and be a rube.

‘It’ll be form of a quieter present in some methods, and perhaps a extra emotionally refined present, and likewise, it’ll be much less slapstick-y and extra about forgiveness and empathy and optimism and stuff’.