Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston named SEC player of the year, top defender

2 days ago
Alia Boston of South Carolina has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and has been named the league’s top defensive player for the third year in a row.

The top Gamecocks star made headlines for the honors released on Tuesday and was voted on by the league’s coaches. His coach, Don Staley, won his fifth SEC Coach of the Year honor.

South Carolina forward Alia Boston (4) shoots Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Oxford, Miss, on Sunday, February 27, 2022. South Carolina won 71-57.

South Carolina forward Alia Boston (4) shoots Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Oxford, Miss, on Sunday, February 27, 2022. South Carolina won 71-57.
(AP Photo / Roselio V. Solis)

Samara Spencer of Arkansas has been named the Young Woman of the Year and Angel Baker of Mississippi has been named the sixth Woman of the Year. Georgia’s Mikayla Combs has been nominated as the Top Scholar-Athlete.

The first-team All-SEC list included Boston and South Carolina teammate Destiny Henderson. The rest of the first team: Kiara Smith of Florida, Jenna Stiti of Georgia, Ryan Howard of Kentucky, Khaila Pointer of LSU, Shakira Austin of Mississippi and Jordan Horston of Tennessee.

