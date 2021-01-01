gamepad for tv pc laptop and save laptop and tv remote

Gamepad for pc: Playing games on a smartphone is common and playing games on a smartphone requires only touching the screen, so there is no chance of any buttons getting damaged, keypad and remote when playing games on laptop or TV remote The chances of getting damaged increases and users do not get that much better experience. Today we are going to tell you about some cheap gamepads.

These gaming pads can be purchased from online e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon. Also, here you can get a preview of the game pad and also pay attention to their connectivity range. However, gamepads are also available in many places in the local market.

Gamepad for pc: Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad

This gaming pad is available on e-commerce site Amazon and its price is Rs 1499. It provides connectivity up to 10 meters away. It gives 2 hours of battery backup on a single charge. According to the information given on Amazon, if the gamepad gets disconnected after falling or hitting something, then remove its USB and reconnect it. It is only compatible with Windows 7/8/8.1/10.

Gamepad for pc: Logitech G F710 Wireless Gamepad

Logitech is a well-known company in India and if you want to buy a gamepad from this company, then you will have to spend Rs 2,995. The full name of this gamepad is Logitech G F710 Wireless Gamepad. This gamepad works smoothly by connecting to Windows 8, Windows 7 or Windows Vista. Also, it also works on Android TV, the information of which has been given on Amazon. It has been given dual vibration feedback motors.

Gamepad for pc: CLAW Shoot Wireless 2.4Ghz USB Gamepad

This gamepad named CLAW Shoot Wireless 2.4Ghz USB Gamepad can be purchased from Amazon. It supports Windows XP, 7, 8 and 10. The company claims that it has a 400 mAh battery, which gives 10 hours of battery backup on a single full charge. Dual vibration motors have also been given in this.





