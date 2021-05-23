Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021



Abhishek Singh Bisht, popularly often called Gaming Aura, is a outstanding determine in the Free Fire group. He’s an expert esports caster and a content material creator on YouTube.

Gaming Aura at the moment has 864k subscribers on his major YouTube channel. He gained 24k of these subscribers in the final 30 days.

This text takes a have a look at Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats, and different data as of May 2021.

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID is 152111745.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura’s lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has performed 4731 squad video games and has secured 664 victories, sustaining a win price of 14.03%. He has 11094 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.73.

Relating to the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 4135 duo matches and has received on 356 events, translating to a win price of 8.60%. He bagged 10918 frags at a K/D ratio of two.89 in this mode.

Gaming Aura has received 206 of the 2949 solo video games that he has performed, making his win price 6.98%. With 6224 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of two.27.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura’s ranked stats

Gaming Aura has performed 108 squad matches in the present ranked season and has triumphed in 15 of them, translating to a win price of 13.88%. He has 440 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.73 in this mode.

The content material creator has additionally performed 70 ranked duo video games and has 3 Booyahs to his identify, making his win price 4.28%. With a K/D ratio of two.87, he has 192 frags in these matches.

Gaming Aura has performed one ranked solo match however is but to safe a win. He racked up 16 frags in this mode.

Word: The stats in this text have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to vary because the content material creator continues to play extra video games in Free Fire.

Gaming Aura’s YouTube channel

Gaming Aura has been making movies on YouTube for fairly a while, together with his first video posted in August 2018. He at the moment has 512 movies on the channel, with 59 million views mixed.

Gamers can click on right here to go to Gaming Aura’s YouTube channel.

Gaming Aura’s social media handles

Listed here are the hyperlinks to Gaming Aura’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click on right here

Twitter: Click on here

