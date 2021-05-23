Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Abhishek Singh Bisht, popularly recognized as Gaming Aura, is a outstanding determine in the Free Fire neighborhood. He is a gifted esports caster and a voice materials creator on YouTube.

Gaming Aura in the meanwhile has 864okay subscribers on his predominant YouTube channel. He acquired 24okay of these subscribers in the closing 30 days.

Test this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Abhishek Singh Bisht (@aura_gaming1)

This text takes a see at Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats, and different information as of Might perhaps nicely furthermore 2021.

Additionally be taught: Ajjubhai (Whole Gaming) vs Pirotes Gaming: Who has higher Free Fire stats in Might perhaps nicely furthermore 2021?

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID is 152111745.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura’s lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has carried out 4731 squad video games and has secured 664 victories, maintaining a have interaction charge of 14.03%. He has 11094 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.73.

When it entails the duo mode, the YouTuber has carried out 4135 duo matches and has gained on 356 events, translating to a have interaction charge of 8.60%. He bagged 10918 frags at a K/D ratio of two.89 in this mode.

Gaming Aura has gained 206 of the 2949 solo video games that he has carried out, making his have interaction charge 6.98%. With 6224 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of two.27.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura’s ranked stats

Gaming Aura has carried out 108 squad matches in the most recent ranked season and has triumphed in 15 of them, translating to a have interaction charge of 13.88%. He has 440 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.73 in this mode.

The voice materials creator has furthermore carried out 70 ranked duo video games and has 3 Booyahs to his identify, making his have interaction charge 4.28%. With a K/D ratio of two.87, he has 192 frags in these matches.

Gaming Aura has carried out one ranked solo match however is however to find out up a have interaction. He racked up 16 frags in this mode.

Show: The stats in this textual content had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to alter as a result of the voice materials creator continues to play extra video games in Free Fire.

Gaming Aura’s YouTube channel

Gaming Aura has been making movies on YouTube for fairly a while, alongside along with his first video posted in August 2018. He in the meanwhile has 512 movies on the channel, with 59 million views combined.

Players can click on right here to speak over with Gaming Aura’s YouTube channel.

Gaming Aura’s social media handles

Test this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Abhishek Singh Bisht (@aura_gaming1)

Listed beneath are the hyperlinks to Gaming Aura’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click on right here

Twitter: Click on right here

Additionally be taught: SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, stats, month-to-month views, complete subscribers, and extra

Preserve In/ Preserve As a lot as Reply