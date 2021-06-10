Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more in June 2021

Abhishek Singh Bisht, popularly is named Gaming Charisma, is a succesful Free Hearth esports caster from India. He furthermore creates gaming direct on YouTube. His channel in the interim boasts an enormous subscriber rely of 909ok.

Within the closing 30 days, he has gained 58 thousand subscribers and 5.026 million views on the channel.

This textual content seems to be at Gaming Charisma’s Free Hearth ID, stats and assorted particulars.

Gaming Charisma’s Free Hearth ID and stats

Gaming Charisma’s Free Hearth ID is 152111745.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Charisma’s lifetime stats

Gaming Charisma has performed 4860 squad video video games and has gained on 681 cases, making his bewitch fee 14.01%. He has 11528 kills and 2586 headshots in these fits, with a K/D ratio of two.76 and a headshot fee of twenty-two.43%.

In phrases of the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 4208 duo fits and has secured 357 victories, translating to a bewitch fee of 8.48%. With 11086 frags and 2687 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of two.88 and a headshot fee of 24.24%.

Gaming Charisma has gained 208 of the 2958 solo video video games that he has performed, asserting a bewitch fee of seven.03%. He has 6296 kills and 1407 headshots in these fits, with a K/D ratio of two.29 and a headshot fee of twenty-two.35%.

Ranked stats

Gaming Charisma’s ranked stats

Gaming Charisma has performed 230 squad video video games in the distinctive ranked season and has triumphed in 32 of them, translating to a bewitch fee of 13.91%. With a K/D ratio of 4.37 and a headshot fee of 26.21%, he has 866 kills and 227 headshots in this mode.

The direct creator has furthermore performed 144 ranked duo fits and has 4 victories to his title, asserting a bewitch fee of two.77%. He has 360 kills and 94 headshots in these fits, with a K/D ratio of two.57 and a headshot fee of 26.11%.

Gaming Charisma has performed 8 ranked solo video video games and has 2 Booyahs, making his bewitch fee 25.00%. He has 88 kills and 47 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 14.67 and a headshot fee of 53.41%.

Impress: The stats listed right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re subject to vary because the direct creator continues to play additional video video games in Garena Free Hearth.

Gaming Charisma’s YouTube channel

The principle video on Gaming Charisma’s YouTube channel turned as soon as launched wait on in August 2018.

He in the interim has 525 motion pictures and 63.14 million views on the channel. Readers can click on right here to strive it out.

Gaming Charisma’s social media handles

Listed beneath are the hyperlinks to Gaming Charisma’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click on right here.

Twitter: Click on right here.

