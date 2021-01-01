Ganapath movie release date: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Senan starrer Ganapath will be released on December 23, 2022 but there is a catch
Tiger Shroff tweeted a powerful video on Saturday, August 21st announcing the release date. He has written, ‘If she moves, everyone will break, Ari has’ Ganapat’, be ready. Ganpat at the cinema on 23rd December 2022.
‘Ganapat’ will come in two parts
Jackie Bhagnani is the creator of ‘Ganpat’. The release date of the film, made under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, has also been announced with action. The special thing is that the producers have already said that the film is made in two parts. That means ‘Ganapat Part-1’ is being released on 23rd December 2022. At the end of the video shared by the producers and Tiger Shroff, it is written ‘Ganapat Part 1, in cinemas on 23rd December 2022’.
Tiger Shroff will be seen in three more action movies
Apparently the announcement has sparked excitement among Tiger Shroff fans. Speaking of workfront, Tiger Shroff is currently engaged in several films. He will also appear in Hindi remakes of ‘Baagi 4’ and ‘Rambo’ as well as ‘Hiropanti 2’. Recently, a music video of Tiger Shroff’s ‘Vande Mataram’ has also been released on the occasion of 15th August.
