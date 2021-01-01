Ganapath movie release date: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Senan starrer Ganapath will be released on December 23, 2022 but there is a catch

With the opening of the cinemas, the announcement of the release dates of the films has also started. After the success of ‘War’, Tiger Shroff is once again surprising everyone with his action avatar. Yes, the release date of his film ‘Ganapat’ has been announced. The film will be released in theaters on December 23, 2022, at the box office. ‘Queen’ fame Vikas Behl is directing the film. What is special is that after ‘Hiropanti’, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will once again appear together in this film.

Announced the release date with the smash hit video



Tiger Shroff tweeted a powerful video on Saturday, August 21st announcing the release date. He has written, ‘If she moves, everyone will break, Ari has’ Ganapat’, be ready. Ganpat at the cinema on 23rd December 2022.

‘Ganapat’ will come in two parts

Jackie Bhagnani is the creator of ‘Ganpat’. The release date of the film, made under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, has also been announced with action. The special thing is that the producers have already said that the film is made in two parts. That means ‘Ganapat Part-1’ is being released on 23rd December 2022. At the end of the video shared by the producers and Tiger Shroff, it is written ‘Ganapat Part 1, in cinemas on 23rd December 2022’.

Tiger Shroff will be seen in three more action movies

Apparently the announcement has sparked excitement among Tiger Shroff fans. Speaking of workfront, Tiger Shroff is currently engaged in several films. He will also appear in Hindi remakes of ‘Baagi 4’ and ‘Rambo’ as well as ‘Hiropanti 2’. Recently, a music video of Tiger Shroff’s ‘Vande Mataram’ has also been released on the occasion of 15th August.

