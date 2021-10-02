Gandhi Jayanti: Celebs from Sunny Deol to Jacqueline Fernandes remembered as ‘Father of the Nation’

The entire country is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, October 2. On this occasion, many Bollywood celebrities remembered ‘Father of the Nation’ on their social media handles. Born on October 2, 1869 as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi is affectionately known as ‘Bapu’. Sunny Deol tweeted, ‘Salute to the man who fought with love against hatred and oppression.’ Kunal Khemu wrote, ‘Let us, as individuals and as a nation, assimilate our principles of truth and non-violence.’

See what other celebrities have to say-