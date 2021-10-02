Gandhi Jayanti: Varun Gandhi expressed displeasure over the trend of Nathuram Godase

Highlights The country is celebrating the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today

Nathuram Godse is trending on Twitter on Bapu’s birthday

Bapu was assassinated on January 30, 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

New Delhi

Today is the 152nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The whole country is remembering Bapu today. Many great leaders including President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi have also paid homage to Bapu. Meanwhile, Gandhiji’s assassin Nathuram Godse is also trending on social media platforms. This is not the first time. Over the last few years, this trend has often appeared on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Why did Nathuram Godse start trending on Gandhi Jayanti?

If you observe, you will know that every year on Gandhi Jayanti or any special date related to Gandhiji, Nathuram Godse starts trending. Nothing concrete can be said about the motive behind this, but at first glance it seems that this trend has been done with the intention of tarnishing the image of Bapu and proving his greatness. You can find the motives of such people in such a way that on the day of Gandhi Jayanti, their killer is trending at number two.

What is trending today?

#Nathuram_Godse_Zindabad is trending on Twitter on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. As of press time, the hashtag has received over 80,000 tweets. If someone is calling him a legend in his tweet, then someone is thanking him for saving the country and Hindus, but it is clear that this hashtag is an attempt to tarnish Bapu’s image through tweets.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi expressed his displeasure

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has expressed his displeasure after seeing #Nathuram_Godse_Zindabad trending on Twitter. He wrote- ‘India has always been a spiritual superpower, but it was the Mahatma who, through his existence, expressed the spiritual basis of the nation and gave us the moral authority which is still our greatest strength today. Those who are tweeting ‘Godse Zindabad’ are irresponsibly embarrassing the country.

Who is Nathuram Godse?

Whenever the name of Nathuram Godse comes up, the tragic assassination of the Father of the Nation comes to mind. Godse, Gandhi’s assassin, was hanged on November 15, 1949. Initially, he was a staunch follower of Mahatma Gandhi. When Gandhiji started the civil disobedience movement, he not only supported the movement but also took an active part in it. Later he went against Gandhiji. It settled in his mind that Gandhiji had repeatedly strangled Hindu interests through his ‘fast unto death’ policy.

“Gandhiji considered him a brother, but Bharat Khan forgot Abdul Ghaffar Khan,” Rajmohan Gandhi said in an interview.

Why was Mahatma Gandhi assassinated?

Many theories have been given about Gandhiji’s assassination. Several articles have been written on him and murder has been frequently mentioned in court proceedings. But the real reason behind the murder is still unknown. Which political party said this happened, a lot of ink was wasted to write but no one came to a concrete conclusion. Although it is said that he had tried to assassinate Gandhiji many times before but he did not succeed. On January 30, he succeeded in achieving his goal.