Gandhiji’s statue was vandalized by miscreants in Melbourne, it was unveiled on Friday, PM Morrison condemned

A life-sized bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was damaged by miscreants in Melbourne, Australia, hours after its unveiling on Friday. The statue was gifted by the Government of India on Friday (12 November 2021) to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence. It was unveiled by Prime Minister Morrison along with the Consul General of India Rajkumar and other Australian leaders at the Indian Community Center in Roville.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison strongly condemned the incident, calling it “shameful”. The incident has caused great dismay among the Indian-Australian community. On Sunday, PM Morrison was quoted as saying by ‘The Age’ newspaper report that he has said that it is “shameful and extremely disappointing to see this level of disrespect.” Australia is the most successful multicultural and immigrant country in the world. Attacks on cultural monuments will not be tolerated in such a country.

“Whoever is responsible for this has disrespected the Australian Indian community a lot and should be ashamed,” he said. The statue was gifted by the Government of India. According to ABC News, Victoria Police said that unidentified criminals used power tools to break down the statue. It was carried out on Friday evening after 5.30 pm.

Police said detectives from the Knox Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the case. He has appealed to the witnesses to come forward to give information. Expressing grief over the incident, the Indian community in the city called it “an act of low level”.

Surya Prakash Soni, president of the Federation of Indian Associations of Victoria, said in an ABC report, “The community is deeply shocked and saddened. I don’t understand why anyone did such a low level act of sabotage.” He said that the Roville Center was the first Indian community center in the state of Victoria and was established after 30 years of effort.

Australia India Community Charitable Trust chairman Vasan Srinivasan said he was saddened that someone tried to demolish the statue within 24 hours of its unveiling. “They were trying to behead him by grinding him from all sides,” SBS News quoted him as saying. (with PTI input)

