Gandi baat fame actress gehana vasisth condition became critical

New Delhi. ‘Gandii Baat’ actress Gehana Vasishth was serving a jail term for a long time for shooting porn videos. And 5 months ago he was released on bail, meanwhile he has been admitted to the hospital (Gehana Vasisth hospitalized) due to a heart attack. According to the information, Jewel has been kept on a cardiopulmonary bypass pump. It is being told that the condition of the jewel remains very serious. She also suffers from diabetes.

Giving this information to the media, Jewel’s spokesperson Flynn Remedios has told that the actress suffered a heart attack on Saturday evening, after which she has been rushed to a local hospital in western Mumbai nearby. But it is being said that his condition remains critical, he has not regained consciousness, he is not able to talk to anyone.

Let us tell you that these days the jewel is stuck in legal bets. Actress Gehana Vasishth, who was trapped in the porn video case, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on February 6, only after about 5 months she got bail from the Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai. Even when the jewel woman was in jail, she had suffered a heart attack, within a year, Gehna has been admitted to the hospital for the third time.