Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Ganesh Chaturthi united the country, children should be told history’, said Arvind Kejriwal

Highlights Ganesh Chaturthi festival is being celebrated all over the country today

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal held a pooja at 7 pm

Kejriwal said- let us all celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together

New Delhi

Today Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated all over the country. On this day, Bappa used to come to people’s houses. This festival which started from Maharashtra is now celebrated in North India in a big way. On this occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this year, all the people of the country celebrated Shri Ganesh Chaturthi together.

Ganeshotsav plays an important role in the freedom movement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told Ganesh Chaturthi: “In British times, people could not celebrate any cultural event or festival together. That is why people used to worship at home. Bal Gangadhar Tilak Ji celebrated the public Ganeshotsav for the first time in Pune. Later his efforts became a movement and Ganeshotsav played an important role in uniting the people in the freedom movement.

Tell your children a glorious history

Arvind Kejriwal said- ‘In a way, Ganesh Chaturthi worked to unite the country, to awaken patriotism in the people. So that they will fight together for the country. We should all inculcate this mixture of spirituality and patriotism in our children. “We should tell our children about the glorious history of Ganesh Chaturthi in India,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal targets Center over alleged list of 15 people – raids carried out earlier, nothing found

Everyone celebrates Ganesha

The Chief Minister of Delhi further said- ‘This festival gives strength to all our Indians to come together and fight against all our crises and situations. Let’s all celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together this year.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kejriwal will perform Aarti on the banks of Yamuna

Ganesh Puja will be held at 7 pm

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We are organizing a ‘Ganesh Pujan’ program at 7 pm today. I hope it will be aired on all TV channels.” I urge everyone to watch the grand event with their children. Arvind Kejriwal will perform traditional Aarti on the banks of river Yamuna to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi today. According to sources, he will perform Aarti at a possible place of Surghat near Signature Bridge.