Ganesh Mahotsav 2021: Ganesh Mahotsav Guidelines 2021: BMC’s new guidelines on not allowing devotees to enter the Ganesh Utsav pandal, bringing idols and immersion – Ganesh Utsav bmc issued guidelines

Ganesh Mahotsav 2021: BMC's new guidelines on not allowing devotees to enter the Ganesh Utsav pandal, bringing idols and immersion

Corona virus infection has not decreased in the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. In such a situation, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued new guidelines for Ganesh Utsav starting from Friday. Under this, the entry of devotees for darshan in public pandals has been banned. In addition, the number of participants in the procession during the ceremony is also limited.

According to the guidelines issued by the BMC on Tuesday, no more than 10 people will be present when the idols are brought to the public pandal and taken for immersion. At the same time, a maximum of five people will be present when the idols are brought into the house and taken away for immersion. According to the new guidelines, all devotees must wear a mask and observe social distance.



Participants in the procession need two doses of the corona vaccine

Apart from this, those participating in the procession during Ganesh Utsav will have to take both doses of Corona vaccine. In the meantime it should be no more than 15 days after taking the second dose. Considering the rise in new cases of corona virus infection and the threat of a third wave of epidemics, the BMC has banned the entry of devotees for darshan in the public Ganpati Pandal and appealed to the citizens to simply celebrate the festival.

Devotees want to visit Ganpati online

The BMC said that in view of the potential danger of the third wave of Kovid-1 epidemic epidemic, devotees have been barred from entering public places. Ganeshotsav Mandals have decided to provide darshan to devotees through cable network, website, Facebook or (other) social media.



Different rules for Ganpati Pandal in Containment Zone

Circles coming under Kovid-19 containment zone will have to immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha in the pandal area or will be postponed. Similarly, devotees will have to arrange for immersion of idols at home in sealed buildings.

The height of Ganapati idols is also fixed

The BMC has limited the height of Ganpati idols in the house to two feet and for public halls to four feet. Violators of the BMC guidelines will be severely punished in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Disease Act and the Disaster Management Act.