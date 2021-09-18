Ganeshotsav: Mumbai News: Police alert for Ganeshotsav, BMC ready for immersion, 25,000 personnel deployed – Mumbai Police and BMC alert for Ganeshotsav immersion 25 on Sunday

An alert was issued in Mumbai recently after terrorists were caught across the country. Meanwhile, police operations in sensitive areas of Mumbai like Bhuleshwar Market, Zaveri Bazaar, Atmaram Merchant Road, Kalbadevi Road are showing results. Especially during Ganeshotsav and festivals, huge crowds are seen in this area. Many times criminal activities are carried out taking advantage of the crowd. Police have now initiated action to prevent this situation. However, the BMC looks sluggish.Letters were written several times earlier by Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station to take action against illegal peddlers in Bhuleshwar and the area. The letter, dated August 25 last month, was re-appealed on September 2 after no reply was received. However, no action has been taken by BMC. The police say that maximum police can impose fines on illegal peddlers, but BMC has the right to confiscate their goods etc. Only BMC can find out the status of hawkers in the ward and how many seats they have to sit in.

Illegal peddlers also cause trouble

Last week, Best had suspended some of its buses after a crowd of peddlers gathered outside Dadar station. In it, Best had said that peddlers have made it difficult to drive the bus. This caused services on route A118 to be canceled. BMC and police took action after Best tweeted and after the action in Dadar.

The connivance of the masses causes trouble

The video of police allegedly cracking down on peddlers on Atmaram Merchant Road before taking action in Bhuleshwar went viral. In the video, the peddlers were forced to sit in the car, while those who did not wear masks were prosecuted, police said. Two days after the video, a video of the collection by a police officer came out again, after which action was finally taken.

Crowd management failed

Along with the terror alert, photographs of the third wave of mobs in the market during the festival in Mumbai are going viral. There is currently a lack of coordination between the police, traffic police and BMC in crowd management in Bhuleshwar, Kalbadevi and Jewari market areas. Despite the lack of access, vehicles are moving in all these areas.

There is no arrangement from BMC as to how many hawkers have to sit in the area and the police have also failed many times to prevent illegal hawkers from sitting. It is worth noting that the terrorists have targeted this mob 3 times.

25,000 BMC employees will be deployed

On Sunday Anant Chaturdashi, devotees will immerse their Bappa during the chanting of ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudachya Varsha Lavkar or’. For this, BMC has made strict arrangements at the immersion sites. BMC Deputy Commissioner Harshad Kale said that there should be no problem in immersion, so an army of 25,000 personnel and officers has been deployed in 24 wards to serve Mumbaikars.

The BMC and the police have already issued rules to prevent congestion during the immersion journey. BMC has appealed to Mumbaikars to abide by these rules. BMC has constructed 173 artificial lakes in 24 wards for the immersion of Bappa. In addition, special arrangements have been made at 73 natural immersion sites. Idol collection centers have been set up at immersion sites. BMC has also appealed to hand over the idols to the employees deployed at these centers. In addition, 587 steel plates have been installed here so that vehicles do not get stuck in the sand of the chowk.

This arrangement at the immersion sites

– 715 Life Guard

– 39 ambulances

– 36 motor boats

– 48 Watch Towers

– 116 searchlights

– 3,707 flood lights

– 338 Nirmalya Kalash

– 182 removable vehicles

– 185 control panels

– 144 first aid centers

– 45 reception rooms

– 84 temporary toilets